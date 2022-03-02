BetterVet Co-Founder, Dr. John de Jong, incoming President-Elect of World Veterinary Association

Boston, MA, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterVet Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors, Dr. John de Jong, has been named President-Elect of the World Veterinary Association, with his term beginning on March 30, 2022. In his role with BetterVet, Dr. de Jong is instrumental in positioning the company to become the leading mobile and virtual pet care provider in the country.

With a robust legacy and impeccable reputation in the veterinary world, Dr. de Jong will work to raise awareness of the work the World Veterinary Association does. Additionally, he plans to build an enhanced path to economic viability, setting the organization up for long-term success.

“We have a lot of exciting work ahead of us and I am honored to serve my peers and colleagues as the President-Elect of the World Veterinary Association,” said Dr. de Jong. “Our success will be realized when we can improve the economic viability of the WVA and increase our global reach to our members and overall audience. From there, it is my hope and desire to leverage that reach to help build policy and positions collaboratively with other respected veterinary organizations around the globe to impact international organizations such as the WHO, FAO, and OIE in placing increased value on our noble profession through the many contributions that are made by veterinary medicine.”

Dr. John de Jong has held leadership positions with multiple highly respected organizations within the veterinary field such as current Treasurer of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), President of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) (2018-2019), Chairman of the Board of Directors for the AVMA (2015-2016), and President of the New England Veterinary Medical Association (2007-2008). He also served as President of the American Association of Housecall Veterinarians (1989-1991). Additionally, Dr. de Jong has provided advice since 1987 in the wildly popular “Ask the Vet” column that appears weekly in The Boston Herald.

Dr. de Jong’s wish is to elevate the public’s general knowledge and to raise awareness of the overall breadth and depth of veterinary medicine, as well as the importance of One Health. “Veterinary medicine is not just the practice of small animal medicine and surgery but food animal production, food safety, public health, animal welfare, research, education, the human-animal bond, One Health, and so much more.”

About the World Veterinary Association

The World Veterinary Association is recognized and respected as the trusted and influential voice of global veterinary medicine working to provide global leadership for the veterinary profession and promote animal health and welfare and public health, through advocacy, education, and partnership.

About BetterVet

BetterVet® founded in 2020, is leading the veterinary industry with its mobile, virtual, and Fear Free® approach to pet care. Combining technology with compassionate, world-class service, BetterVet delivers in-home pet care that leads with both science and heart. You can currently find BetterVet services in 13 major cities including Boston, Denver, Austin, and Chicago, or online at: www.bettervet.com.