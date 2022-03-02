SPO Global Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation Plan

Shandong, China, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPO Global Inc. (OTC PINK: SPOM), a healthcare and biotech company, today announced a strategic cooperation plan to its shareholders.

On February 18th, 2022, Mr. Lu Fengyou, Chairman of Shandong Gerpang Medical Group Co., Ltd., had a corporate meeting with Mr. Sheng Dewei (Chairman of Yinfeng Real Estate Group), Mr. Zhan Xiaopeng (General Manager of Hospital Project) and Mr. Shang Mingzhe (Deputy General Manager). All parties of the meeting discussed intentions to strategically cooperate on the future development of Yinfeng Medical Center.

Shandong Gerpang Medical Group Co., Ltd provides technology and management services. Gerpang Medical Group Co., Ltd will also be specializing in gene technology, immunotherapy, stem cell transplantation technology research and clinical application in the bioengineering sector.

Yinfeng Real Estate Group will serve as an advantageous partner in this project through their rich experience in real estate development, engineering, construction, and industrial operation. Yinfeng Real Estate also provides outpatient wards and medical equipment.

Both parties intend to work together to establish the Yinfeng SPO Brain Treatment and Rehabilitation Center. The total planned construction area of the project is 150,000 square meters, which entails 1,000 beds, 1,000 spaces for car parking, and a parking apron on the roof. Construction of this project commenced in March 2021, with an estimated time of completion of two and a half years. This center will not only serve a vast number of people, but also will improve the medical resources and level of treatment in the Shangdong Eastern region.

Both parties have mutually agreed to collaborate with Bethune Medical Development Association of Canada, to assist the center in the use of remote diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of stroke as well as provide guidance in terms of technical support, hospital management, talent system, and international exchanges.

Mr. Sheng Dewei, Chairman of Yinfeng Real Estate Group, said: "We are excited to be deeply integrated with Shandong Gerpang Medical Group Co., Ltd to work on precise medicine and treatments. Together, we are aiming at the frontier of international medicine- to build a big health care industry, internationalization, a comprehensive medical center with high popularity and attraction in China, and jointly become the premier medical highland in the east of Jinan."

Lu Fengyou, Chairman of SPO Global Inc., said: “I hope to continue to work together with Yinfeng Real Estate Group, and hopefully in the future, set up a comprehensive medical center, which would integrate medical care and introduce advanced technologies such as intelligent rehabilitation equipment and smart wards into hospitals. This would set a new benchmark for Yinfeng SPO Medical Center in Shandong.”

About SPO Global Inc. (OTC Pink: SPOM): SPO Global Inc. recently completed its merger with Gerpang Healthcare Group. (www.gerpanghealthcare.com). Its subsidiary, Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an innovative and technological private enterprise located in the pharmaceutical Valley Industrial Park of Jinan High Tech Zone. Its main business scope includes Biomedical R&D, medical information software development and sales, medical high-tech introduction, medical high-quality consumables production and sales, health care products, drugs, medical equipment consumables agency and sales.

Company Disclaimers: As a Public Traded Company, within the guidelines of Federal and State Securities Law, SPO Global, Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, SPO Global, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

