Online Learning Platform Classover Raises Over $1.5M in Seed Funding

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York-based EdTech startup, Classover, a live online learning platform that offers after-school and homeschool programs, has raised over $1.5 million in seed funding. The investment was led by a number of high-profile investors, including public company CEOs and successful entrepreneurs. The proceeds will go towards expanding its team as well as bolstering R&D and engineering.

Founded in 2020, Classover offers a one-stop high-quality learning solution for K-12 kids around the globe. Students at Classover participate in online interactive teacher-led after-school and homeschool classes. The company works with hundreds of certified instructors and curriculum specialists based in the U.S. and offers approximately 20 different learning subjects, including math, coding, art, music, language, and chess. By the end of 2022, Classover plans to contract over 1,000 teaching staff in the U.S.

Stephanie Luo, founder and CEO at Classover, said, "Since our inception, we've been achieving rapid growth with over 350,000 live lesson participations by students from approximately 30 countries. Both parents and kids find our enrichment program an engaging, rewarding, and personalized learning experience, and that's why more than half of our customers are referrals. Today's funding milestone will allow us to further drive improvements to our customers' experience and to attract new talent to help us achieve our vision of becoming a leader in virtual after-school and homeschool education."

For more information, visit: https://classover.com

