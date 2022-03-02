RFPIO Launches Industry’s First Online Training Program to Advance User Adoption and Increase ROI

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leading AI-first response management platform, has launched the industry’s first response management training program, RFPIO University. As RFPIO looks to further enhance the customer experience, RFPIO University is designed to help customers learn and master the platform and accelerate user adoption. The online collection of on-demand courses, engaging tutorials, and quick microlearnings are free for customers and allows them to see increased ROI from RFPIO’s robust solution.



As RFPIO continues to build a vibrant community of response management professionals, there has been an overwhelming response to RFPIO University. Since launching in early December 2021, RFPIO University has 1,209 logins, more than 9,000 courses started, and 4,300 course completions.

“We designed RFPIO University to help our customers get the most out of our intuitive and easily adaptable solution,” said RFPIO’s chief product and information officer, AJ Sunder. “We are honored to be the first response management platform to provide this level of training to all our customers as we augment the customer experience.”

With its individual, tailored courses, RFPIO University helps relieve the administrative burden of busy proposal managers through a self-service learning and training platform. With guided learning paths, RFPIO University simplifies customer onboarding and ongoing training requirements with courses such as:

Foundations of project management

Foundations of content management

How to use response templates, section templates, custom fields, and other features

Taking projects from intake to completion

Organizing the Answer Library, RFPIO’s AI-enabled knowledge management system



“RFPIO University adds incredible value to the customer experience by teaching best practices on the most efficient and effective uses of RFPIO’s features,” said Stephen Peterson, customer education manager at RFPIO. “New users can now learn the RFPIO platform quicker than ever while veteran users can expand their existing knowledge base.”

At RISE UP 2022, RFPIO’s annual conference which hosted nearly 700 attendees from 18 countries, RFPIO University organized a certificate event for project management and content management. As a result, 303 participants joined RFPIO University. The event was keynoted by Christina Brady, chief strategy officer at Sales Assembly, where she highlighted how to engage expert peers and begin the important work of community building. AJ Sunder led a customer-only session highlighting RFPIO’s 2022 product roadmap.

As the market leader in response management software, RFPIO helps hundreds of thousands of users streamline their response processes to RFx (e.g., request for proposal, or RFP), security questionnaires, due diligence questionnaires (DDQs), and more.

RFPIO users can check out RFPIO University and its current curriculum, https://university.rfpio.com/ . To access on-demand content from RISE UP 2022, visit, https://www.riseupconference.com/ .

To learn more about RFPIO, please visit www.rfpio.com/ .

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

Media Contact: