HealthEquity Named One of the Nation’s Top Workplaces

DRAPER, Utah, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity”), a leading administrator of health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits, was named to the 2022 Top Workplace USA list, a designation solely based on employee feedback.



“This honor is a testament to our amazing team and the ‘Purple’ culture they exemplify,” said CEO Jon Kessler. “At HealthEquity, ‘Purple’ means we are passionate about serving our partners, clients, members, and fellow teammates. We are constantly working to demonstrate excellence in all that we do.”

Employees answered a series of questions ranging from how engaged they are in the organization to how the culture and values are being driven throughout the company The anonymous and voluntary employee survey also included questions about compensation, benefits, flexibility, strategic vision, recognition, leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion, and more.

HealthEquity has also received top workplace honors several times in recent years in states such as Utah, Kentucky, and Texas. Additionally, in 2021, Kessler was recognized by Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards as a Top CEO – with an employee approval rating of 94 percent.

“It’s not about job titles or hierarchy at HealthEquity,” said Natalie Atwood, HealthEquity executive vice president of people. “We all work together as teammates and encourage a diversity of ideas and voices because that’s how we collectively succeed.”

The Top Workplaces USA list, administered by Energage, takes data surrounding 15 critical culture drivers from independent employee surveys at hundreds of companies around the country and then ranks these against industry benchmarks. Energage has a 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. The program was expanded nationally in 2021.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity including its subsidiaries administer Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

