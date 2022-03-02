ML Tech Joins the Renowned Pyth Network to Bring Trusted Market Data

MIAMI, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ML Tech, the FinTech company building the next-generation trading platform within the crypto asset space, joins the Pyth network, a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the “walled gardens’’ of centralized institutions. ML Tech will provide its proprietary pricing data on crypto assets to the Pyth network, and explore contributing data for other asset classes as the network scales.



“Our mission at ML Tech is to democratize high frequency trading in the crypto market, in doing so, it is critical for market participants to have access to trusted, high-quality data,” says ML Tech Co-founder and CEO Leo Mindyuk. “We are excited to leverage our latency optimized framework to solve challenges with the Pyth team and community and further expand in DeFi.”

Founded in 2020, ML Tech connects brilliant researchers to crypto investors. Through the HFT platform, researchers gain exclusive access to capital, research, infrastructure, and community.



About ML Tech

ML Tech is a FinTech company building the next-generation trading platform within the crypto asset space. Our vision is to combine co-located trading infra speeds with cloud intelligence into a single “package” and make it accessible to seasoned quant researchers worldwide.

Our platform leverages cutting-edge AI solutions and allows researchers to produce new strategies at an industry-leading pace. Strategies can rely on our robust HFT capabilities to generate steady and consistent returns. Learn more about ML Tech at mltech.ai.

About Pyth Network

The Pyth network is a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the "walled gardens'' of centralized institutions. The Pyth network is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data on-chain and aggregating it securely. Learn more about the Pyth Network at pyth.network.

About the Pyth Data Association

