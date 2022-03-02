Arcimoto and Directed Technologies Launch Pilot Program to Introduce Ultra-efficient Electric Delivery Vehicles into Australia

EUGENE, Ore., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto , Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, today announced that it is partnering with Directed Technologies to introduce the Fun Utility Vehicle and Deliverator to the Australian market.



Over the course of the pilot program, Arcimoto vehicles will be tested by Directed Technologies’ fleet clients that specialize in last-mile delivery, and will be instrumental in preparing Arcimoto vehicles for eventual homologation to Australian safety standards.

“Our clients are increasingly demanding smarter, safer, and more sustainable delivery vehicles to fit their needs, and we see the small-footprint Arcimoto vehicles as filling an emerging market gap between bikes and vans to open an exciting next-generation nimble delivery vehicle category,” said Mark Whitmore, Global Sales Director, Directed Technologies. “We see this as an opportunity to lead on two levels: with Directed’s class-leading digital fleet management technologies and Arcimoto’s rightsized electric vehicle, which together can optimize last-mile delivery options of our clients while fitting seamlessly within their sustainability and technology vision.”

With a global head office and main distribution center located in Melbourne Airport, Victoria, Directed Technologies has representation across all states of Australia and more than 20 years of experience in the development and distribution of class-leading innovative products and solutions within the automotive, government, and enterprise sectors.

“It’s particularly encouraging to see the state governments within Australia, notably New South Wales and Victoria, increase their support for EV adoption with new charging infrastructure and subsidies for individuals as well as businesses,” said Arcimoto Founder and CEO, Mark Frohnmayer. “We’re proud to work with Directed Technologies to introduce our vehicle family to its vast roster of clients, with potential use-cases across the tourism, delivery, and emergency services verticals.”

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Arcimoto vehicles are currently available for reservation in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida, and for preorder worldwide. Our flagship vehicle, the Arcimoto FUV ®, is purpose-built for everyday driving and transforms ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Launched in 2021, the all-new Arcimoto Roadster is designed to be the ultimate open-road fun machine and is the purest expression of the Arcimoto Platform. The Deliverator ® and Rapid Responder ™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Expected to launch in 2022, the Flatbed represents Arcimoto’s vision of a pure-electric, rightsized utility pickup truck. The upcoming Cameo™ is designed to create a smooth, silent, sustainable camera vehicle for the film and influencer industries. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

About Directed Technologies

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Directed Technologies is a market-leading supplier of innovative products and technologies solutions to leading automotive, government, and enterprise organisations. Today well over 1,800 fleets rely on vehicle manufacturer branded Directed telematics devices and over 300,000 heavy vehicles navigate the roads with Directed MMUs onboard. Every day leading organisations rely on Directed’s Data Analytics practice for connected vehicle insights and driver safety improvement. The Directed Technologies connected vehicle portfolio to be incorporated in the Arcimoto range includes a suite of next-generation vehicle and fleet analytics services, including video telemetry, smart maintenance, and business intelligence insights. Part of the Directed Group of companies, Directed Technologies has offices in Melbourne, New Zealand, South Africa, Hungary and Thailand. For more information, please visit Directed.com.au

