Nikos Iatropoulos Joins Rex as Managing Partner of Rex Tech Ventures

AUSTIN, Texas, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflecting its growing reputation as a magnet for top talent, Rex, today announced that Nikos Iatropoulos has joined as Managing Partner of Rex Tech Ventures, the technology investment arm of Rex. He joins the Peter Rex-founded tech ecosystem of businesses from Kairos Ventures, where he served as Regional Partner, directing all Central U.S. region fund operations for the early-stage VC firm.

During the last six years, Iatropoulos worked closely with the Founding Partner of Kairos Ventures and was involved in every aspect of the fund, including fundraising, due diligence, investor relations, transaction execution, and portfolio management. He represented Kairos Ventures on the Boards of several early-stage companies focusing on artificial intelligence, electrical engineering, material science, medical devices, and therapeutics, among others. Prior to Kairos, Iatropoulos had a 16-year career as a software entrepreneur and also served as mentor and advisor to several early-stage companies. Iatropoulos began his career as an investment banker at Credit Suisse in New York.

"As Rex continues its upward trajectory, we need the kind of unique business and entrepreneurial leadership that Nikos brings. His deep understanding of all aspects of investment banking, venture capital, early-stage tech fundraising, and scaling early-stage companies as a founder will be critical as we continue to expand our tech ecosystem," said Peter Rex, Founder and CEO of Rex.

"With a portfolio of startups at the intersection of real estate and tech, combined with a sterling investment track record, elite team, and unparalleled vision, Rex Tech Ventures is ideally positioned to capture the investment opportunities created by technology solutions for the massive real estate market. I am thrilled to be joining Peter in this venture and look forward to leveraging my experience and knowledge to deliver on his vision and provide outsized financial returns to our investors," said Iatropoulos.

This latest hire comes on the heels of Rex's recent talent blitz, having hired senior operators from Tesla, Uber, Microsoft, Amazon and other industry leaders.

