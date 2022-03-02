National MI’s Ralph Remy Named an Emerging Training Leader

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH) announced today that Ralph Remy, Director of Client Digital Experience, has received a 2021 Emerging Training Leaders award from Training magazine. The award recognizes 25 training professionals who inspired and engaged their organizations with exceptional leadership skills, business acumen and innovation. To be recognized, recipients must have been in the industry for two to 10 years and demonstrated stellar leadership skills, business savvy and training instincts.



One of Remy’s most significant achievements at National MI has been conducting “Engaging the C-Suite Training,” working with the company’s sales advisors to connect either virtually or in-person with the executive leadership at their mortgage lender customers’ corporate offices.

Remy leads the client digital experience function, which includes both internal sales enablement training and external training initiatives for National MI’s lender customers throughout the country. One of Remy’s chief responsibilities is managing the company’s national “MI University” training program, which educated 6,600 attendees in 2021. Considered to be the most comprehensive training program in the private mortgage insurance industry, MI University provides lender customers, including loan officers and underwriters, with access to training resources that cover a wide range of industry topics. In 2021, Remy led more than 95 training webinars and events throughout the country.

In addition, Remy heads up and manages National MI’s e-Learning platform, which provides self-paced online training courses for 2,000 learners nationwide.

“We congratulate Ralph for winning this award. It is so well-deserved,” said Christina Bartning, National MI’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Digital Strategy. “Ralph has a wealth of industry experience. He is a high-impact leader whose innovative thinking has been invaluable as we digitally enhance our client engagement strategy. His training initiatives have been extremely effective, both internally and with our lender clients.”

Said Remy: “I am honored to receive this recognition. I look forward to continued success with our digital client experience and sales training initiatives.”

The award winners are profiled in the March 2022 issue of Training magazine and online at www.trainingmag.com. They were honored at an awards ceremony on March 1, 2022, during the Training 2022 Conference & Expo at Disney World’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, FL.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

Press Contact

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203) 260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60a5f0a9-9eb2-486e-88fa-90f4167d3dae