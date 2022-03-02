Aptean Launches New Cloud-based Enterprise Asset Management Solution Including CMMS for Manufacturers

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the launch of Aptean EAM, an all new, cloud-based enterprise asset management (EAM) solution for manufacturing and other businesses that depend on complex equipment to support production. The new offering can scale from functioning as a standalone computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to delivering advanced EAM functionality. Thus, Aptean EAM can meet the needs of both small and mid-sized manufacturing organizations for which traditional EAMs are unnecessarily complex and larger, enterprise scale organizations that may have previously limited their EAM investments to only their largest sites. Aptean EAM simplifies intelligent preventative maintenance with a significant number of capabilities including advanced analytics.

Unplanned equipment down-time can impact production schedules, resulting in delayed order fulfillment, dissatisfied customers and revenue loss. Aptean EAM elevates asset maintenance and management functions through a single platform to manage work orders, automate approvals, track spare parts inventory, schedule preventative maintenance, assign appropriately skilled labor and conduct mobile compliance inspections. The system’s simplicity supports rapid deployment while the user-friendly interface promotes high user adoption. Plus, the product streamlines operations through intuitive workflows that increase the efficiency and visibility of the maintenance process across manufacturing sites, lines and teams. It also enables powerful business intelligence through configurable dashboards and reports, delivering critical KPIs on asset performance to support better, more informed decisions.

“The new cloud-based Aptean EAM is designed to meet the maintenance management needs of businesses that rely on equipment to drive operations,” said Jenny Peng, Chief Technology Officer at Aptean. “The intuitive and modern user interface simplifies maintenance operations and gives plant supervisors real-time visibility into work order status. Powerful and configurable dashboards add value for all key stakeholders, putting asset performance data at their fingertips so they can manage issues proactively and help ensure equipment reliability.”

Early adopters of Aptean EAM report the solution solves production challenges by reducing downtime, improving safety, and lowering overall maintenance costs.

Frank Furgal, Capital Projects Lead at CoreFX, selected Aptean EAM to address his organization’s use of cumbersome, paper-based work orders and the lack of visibility into preventative maintenance needs created as a result. These challenges impacted productivity and undermined the company’s commitment to a safe work environment. After implementing Aptean EAM, CoreFX was able to be proactive with scheduling, prioritizing high risk issues. “It’s key to have everything at your fingertips and to be able to measure how many safety items have been checked off. A reduction in overall accidents and a safer workplace also means less downtime on the floor,” said Furgal.

To learn more about Aptean EAM and the benefits gained by CoreFX, or to read success stories from other Aptean EAM clients, click here.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O’Rourke

Chief Marketing Officer

Nicole.ORourke@aptean.com

(770) 715-0362

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a91d391-b28d-4c49-afa9-7552ee647703

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24d95d0d-4bab-4fc0-9077-6dfdbb6ea5f5