Capricor Therapeutics Names Dr. Daniel Paulson as Vice President of Clinical Development

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases, announced today the expansion of its Senior Leadership team with the appointment of Daniel Paulson, M.D. as Vice President of Clinical Development.

“On behalf of the entire Capricor team, we welcome Dr. Paulson to the Company,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Capricor’s Chief Executive Officer. “Daniel is a distinguished leader in the industry and his extensive experience in global pharmaceutical drug development will be instrumental as we continue to move our cell therapy, CAP-1002, towards potential commercialization. Additionally, as we focus on further developing our exosome pipeline, I am excited for the diverse range of therapeutic knowledge and the years of expertise that Daniel will bring to our team.”

Dr. Paulson leverages approximately two decades of experience in drug development at several of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining Capricor, he was Vice President of Development at Bayer AG, where he was the Group Head for Established Products and Corporate Social Responsibility. Responsible for managing multiple teams globally throughout the world, Dr. Paulson worked on several programs targeting orphan/rare disease indications in the United States, Europe and Asia. During his tenure with Bayer, he oversaw a diverse range of therapeutic areas including cardiovascular risk management and metabolism as well as anti-infectives. Prior to this, he served as Director for Cardiology and Thrombosis at Sanofi’s US Clinical Research Unit where he oversaw all its US cardiovascular trials. During his tenure, Sanofi completed multiple Phase II and III programs which led to several drug approvals by the FDA in the United States. Dr. Paulson received his M.D. degree from the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) in Richmond, Virginia. After his completion of his Internal Medicine internship and residency he served as a Medical Chief Resident for the Internal Medicine program. He subsequently joined the faculty at Medical College of Virginia where he practiced full-time in the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for eight years acting as the Director for one of the Primary Care Group practices and established a successful Clinical research operation within the Primary Care Department. He was the Principal Investigator for numerous industry sponsored clinical trials and VA cooperative studies.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics and vaccines for treating and preventing a broad spectrum of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also developing its exosome technology as a next-generation therapeutic platform. The Company’s current focus is on developing exosomes capable of delivering nucleic acids, including mRNA as well as proteins, to treat or prevent a variety of diseases. For more information, visit www.capricor.com , and follow the Company on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor's product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; the ability to achieve product milestones and to receive milestone payments from commercial partners; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future royalty streams, revenue projections; expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings; and any other statements about Capricor's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "could," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor's business is set forth in Capricor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2021, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2021. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CAP-1002 is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. None of Capricor’s exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation.

For more information, please contact:

Capricor Media Contact:

Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

rcona@kcsa.com

212.896.1204

Capricor Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

617.435.6602