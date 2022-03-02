Flair Flexible Debuts 'Real Touch, Paper' Tactile Packaging at Expo West

APPLETON, Wis., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Flexible is introducing the latest addition to its tactile packaging program for the first time at Expo West, booth #N236. An advanced alternative to conventional kraft pouches, Flair's Paper innovation offers the natural look and feel of paper, without the material and costs of paper laminations.

Real Touch, Paper combines texture with the durability and performance of films for lasting finished appeal that resists blemishing or discoloration paper shows through distribution and handling. Flair's Paper tactile solutions are fully customizable, featuring classic styles like kraft and rice paper or unique ones like parchment or newsprint for an artisanal feel.

"The growing focus on naturalness and 'authenticity' makes paper appealing for brands to convey these at first sight," notes Flair's VP of Marketing & Design Samju Kwon. "Visuals are critical for competing on the shelf, whether it's highlighting product advantages or windows that let quality speak for itself. Real Touch, Paper gives brands more creative flexibility than conventional paper, without sacrificing important factors like shelf life or product safety."

Suitable for customized pouch and bag formats, the Real Touch range of tactile solutions also features coarse options such as wood and burlap with full or partial texturization. Flair also offers comprehensive support and services for packaging challenges, including recyclable solutions, custom printing with full graphics support, and technical services for tailored performance that extends shelf life while keeping labels clean.

