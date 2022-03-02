Shift to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 15, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, 2021. The conference call, hosted by management, will take place on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) and will cover the company’s business and financial results.



What: Shift Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT)

Live Call: (833) 614-1395 or (914) 987-7116

Live Webcast: https://investors.shift.com/

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Shift’s Investor Relations page, https://investors.shift.com/ . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 2178216.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, please visit www.shift.com.

Investor Relations:

Drew Haroldson, The Blueshirt Group

IR@shift.com

Media Contact:

Coralyn Lee

press@shift.com

Source: Shift Technologies, Inc.