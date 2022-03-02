The True Life Companies Expands Home Building and Construction Management Expertise with Purchase of Brighton | Coulson

DENVER, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER, CO – Real estate and investment development firm The True Life Companies (TTLC) has entered into an agreement to purchase Brighton | Coulson, a full-service residential home builder and construction management services company based in San Ramon, CA.

While TTLC already has an ownership interest in Brighton | Coulson, this acquisition will bring the company firmly into TTLC ownership and control. Brighton | Coulson has built homes for several of TTLC’s former communities, as well as acting more recently as a fee builder for the TTLC subsidiary Homes Built for America (HBFA).

Brighton | Coulson has built or managed the construction of over 200 single-family and multi-family homes throughout Northern California since its launch. The Brighton | Coulson team comprises over a century of experience from Top 25 national home builders. Consequently, this new subsidiary of TTLC will be well-positioned to supply much-needed new homes to markets in California and Colorado.

“The acquisition of Brighton | Coulson is a perfect fit for The True Life Companies,” said Scott Clark, CEO of TTLC. “In addition to adding tremendous value to our company with its comprehensive array of construction and home building expertise, it will greatly strengthen our mission to bring attainable housing to under-served markets with high levels of demand.”

Specializing in a variety of complicated projects, this new in-house construction team brings over 100 years of collective experience developing residential real estate projects including attached and detached single-family homes, multi-family homes, apartments, podiums, and commercial spaces. The company’s expertise also extends well beyond building to entitling multiple types of projects and managing developments from the moment of property acquisition through project close-out.

“We are extremely pleased to officially bring Brighton | Coulson into The True Life Companies family,” said Scott Menard, who serves as the firm’s CEO and co-founder, as well as the Executive Vice President at TTLC. “Providing this one-stop-shop for TTLC and our homebuilding operation Homes Built for America will allow us to build attainable housing faster and help control costs, which is great news for buyers of new homes.”

Currently, Brighton | Coulson is acting as the General Contractor for Homes Built for America on SoMi, a 189-unit, mixed-use community in a high-demand location in Hayward near the South Hayward BART station. This unique community will include a mix of townhomes and condominiums and includes over 8,000 square feet of commercial space, parks, and parking garages for the condominiums. The residential component includes a total of 66 condominium homes in two buildings, with 20 of these homes set aside as affordable housing. The townhomes include 123 residences in 23 buildings.

Under its license as a general contractor, Brighton | Coulson is currently completing a commercial building in Brentwood, a collection of new townhomes in Calistoga, and 129 single-family homes in Turlock. Once completed, the new subsidiary will continue to build for its current client base, while also acting as the exclusive builder for Homes Built for America.

About The True Life Companies

The True Life Companies (TTLC) is composed of a team of highly successful residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities, and local stakeholders to address the need for critically-needed attainable housing solutions in our metro regions. TTLC seeks to establish new housing options in high-demand markets based on insightful research, innovative planning, and creative collaboration. TTLC is headquartered in Denver with offices in San Ramon, Folsom and Irvine, California. For more information on TTLC's portfolio, including their active properties, visit www.TheTrueLifeCompanies.com

About Homes Built for America

Homes Built for America (HBFA) is the homebuilding division of The True Life Companies. HBFA’s mission is to build attainable homes in well-planned communities based on thoughtful design; providing homebuyers an easy experience before, during and after the home purchase. HBFA chooses cities eager for long-lasting new housing solutions that serve new generations, and who recognize the opportunity HBFA offers to answer their housing needs. Learn more at www.builtforamerica.com.