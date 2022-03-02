Silpada Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering Women

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silpada, the destination for the highest-quality silver jewelry, is excited to kick off its 25th anniversary. At its core, Silpada has always made it a mission to empower women, and the timeliness of this celebration alongside Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day makes this anniversary that much more significant.

To commemorate the brand’s anniversary, Silpada is featuring a curated Silver Anniversary Collection with classic and artisan-designed styles spotlighting the brand’s favorite and most timeless trends from the past 25 years. Additionally, Silpada will be placing an emphasis on its long-term partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer - donating 10% of sales sitewide to LBBC on International Women’s Day.

“The Silpada team is so excited to be celebrating the brand's 25th anniversary (our SILVER anniversary, no less!) this year. Throughout the years, our most important passion has been, and will be, empowering all women to be the best versions of themselves,” says Kayla Sirkin, VP Richline Digital. “Through our high-quality sterling silver jewelry, various community programs, and charitable partnerships, we’ve made unbelievable strides toward achieving that goal. We encourage our supporters to stay tuned throughout the year as we continue to celebrate our Silver Anniversary and the women who got us here!"

In the past 25 years, Silpada has experienced growth and evolved as a brand but the commitment to produce high-quality jewelry for real people has and will remain its driving force. To highlight the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, SIlpada continues to support female-backed organizations and leadership, and works with female ambassadors and artisans, making this 25th anniversary celebration no different.

###

About Silpada:

Silpada was founded in 1997 by two friends with a mission to unite silver jewelry with sisterhood. The brand was founded on the idea of celebrating uniqueness through artisan collaborations and jewelry finished with handmade details that are built to last. In 2016, Silpada joined Richline Group, a Berkshire Hathaway Company and the largest jewelry manufacturer in the U.S., enabling the brand to bring more jewelry to more people around the world. Today, the predominantly female-driven Silpada team remains committed to building upon its founders’ original vision - continuing to be the destination for unique, sterling silver jewelry and leading by example as a platform for community-building and female empowerment. For more information, visit silpada.com.