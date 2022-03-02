Finalists Revealed for Esteemed Annual CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge

English French

TORONTO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Societies Canada is delighted to celebrate the five student teams of promising future financial professionals that have qualified as finalists in the sixth annual CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge.



“CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge is an annual event designed to foster and grow exemplary ethical decision-making skills in the next generation of Canadian investment professionals. The challenge serves as a training ground for debating and analyzing the ethical challenges faced by investment professionals throughout their careers,” says Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director of CFA Societies Canada. “This year, finalists will unveil their analysis and recommendations virtually to the judging panel who eagerly anticipate fresh, dynamic, and principled thinking of these future investment management and financial services leaders.”

The competition promotes critical thinking and ethical decision-making, while presenting students with realistic ethical dilemmas they may encounter throughout their careers. Mirroring real-life investment industry cases, the challenge promotes forward-thinking and deep reflection on the ethical principles that guide CFA charterholders in their careers. CFA charterholders follow their Code of Ethics & Standards of Professional Conduct, an essential element of building trust with Canadian investors.

Finalists, who earned their spots by qualifying through regional competitions that teamed university students from across the country, will be presented with a case study formulated around a potential ethical dilemma in which they must identify the salient ethical issues and appropriate responses. Teams are assessed on their ability to incorporate the CFA Institute Code of Ethics & Standards of Professional Conduct into their analysis and decision-making process, as well as their recommended course of action.

Regional finalist teams competing in the 2022 CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge hail from:

John Molson School of Business – Concordia University

Schulich School of Business – York University

Thompson Rivers University

University of New Brunswick

University of Winnipeg

The finalist teams will present virtually for the final case study competition in May. With only 23 hours between their initial briefing and final presentation, finalists will compete to showcase their critical thinking and ethical acumen to a live judging panel of seasoned CFA charterholders to determine who will earn the national title.

About CFA Societies Canada

CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of the 12 Canadian member societies. It brings together these organizations to lead the investment industry in Canada by advocating for the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadians. For more information, visit www.cfacanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.