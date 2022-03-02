Sentrics Expands Leadership Team to Further Accelerate Growth

Garland, TX, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following two solid years of accelerated growth, Sentrics announced today the addition of a new Chief Revenue Officer, Jamie Oakes, to help extend its expansion. Leveraging experience from Fortune 500 and private equity owned companies across multiple healthcare disciplines, Oakes will design and execute new sales strategies and repeatable sales frameworks to drive further growth. Oakes joins a team of seasoned executives with experience across senior living, healthcare and financial services.

“COVID accelerated the convergence of senior living and healthcare,” said Sentrics CEO Darin LeGrange. “Adding another executive with experience across the healthcare continuum will help us structure a world-class sales organization that can respond rapidly to market needs and distribute our integrated platform to the communities and hospitals looking to transform their businesses into true value-based, risk-taking entities that put resident and patient needs first.”

A 25-year sales veteran, Oakes has a history of driving double-digit growth by building a servant leadership sales organization that clients want to work with, want to follow and, ultimately, trust. He joins Sentrics from TractManager (now Symplr) where he was the Chief Sales Officer and helped position the company for a successful exit. Prior to TractManager, Oakes was the Chief Growth Officer at Recondo and held additional leadership roles at B.E. Smith, Wolters Kluwer Health, Craneware and Cerner where he developed his selling and management foundation.

“My healthcare career ultimately led me to Sentrics,” said Oakes. “The change in market climate, the hesitancy to accept technology, followed by rapid adoption, and the desire to become consumer-led all lead to a new way of buying. I hope to leverage my experience leading other healthcare verticals through these same challenges and help senior living lean into technology and truly make a difference in the lives of millions of seniors and their families.”

Oakes has a BS from Pittsburg State University and has been a leader of a coaching program that has helped 30-40 athletes each year achieve their dreams of becoming college athletes.

About Sentrics: Known for its leadership in senior living technology, Sentrics is rapidly extending its presence across all acuity levels to help communities and hospitals nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses that put the resident and patient at the center of care. The Sentrics360sm suite creates a physical, medical, social and behavioral 360-degree view of the wellbeing of each senior living resident. The game-changing suite includes RTLS-based emergency call, life safety, contact tracing and case management; 3-in-1 TV, Internet and voice-based entertainment; whole-health, personalized engagement, AI-based insights, and integrates with popular third-party solutions. The Sentrics E3 Patient Experience Platform provides an interactive, TV-based engagement platform that puts the patient in control of the care experience, delivers integrated communications and drives clinical efficiencies to improve care quality. For more information, visit sentrics.net