Healthmap Announces Kidney Health Management Program Partnership with Highmark Health

TAMPA, Fla., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions, Inc. (Healthmap), an NCQA accredited kidney population health management company, announced today its partnership with Highmark Health (Highmark), a nationally recognized health plan. This partnership introduces Healthmap’s proven Kidney Health Management (KHM) program to Highmark members living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage renal disease (ESRD).



The Healthmap program enhances the physician-to-member relationship to ensure a clinically appropriate, personalized approach, to preemptively intervene to avoid adverse and costly health care events for members with kidney disease. It also connects patients to community services that might be needed to maintain access to quality health care. The result is improved health outcomes, improved health care, and a longer and better quality of life for patients, which ultimately will also provide lower overall costs.

This partnership draws on natural synergies between Highmark and Healthmap, as both are committed to revolutionizing healthcare delivery in the U.S. The goal is to improve kidney care and reduce costs by challenging the status quo with new approaches to care. Highmark’s subsidiaries include one of nation's largest Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers and a growing regional hospital and physician network. Collectively, the organization serves more than 40M members across all 50 states.

“Healthmap is committed to providing compassionate and life-improving kidney care for this vulnerable population,” said CEO and co-chairman of the Board Eric Reimer. “We’re excited that Highmark has chosen to work with us, as they’re also devoted to high quality care. Together, we’ll work to slow kidney disease, educate members on the various treatment options, and work to support providers on the front lines of kidney care.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 37 million people in the United States living with kidney disease, and 90% are unaware they have CKD until the disease progresses to the most serious CKD Stage, ESRD. Caring for patients with CKD/ESRD is complex and costly. Healthmap’s focus on early identification, proper care, and clinically proven solutions facilitates effective treatment planning, delaying the progression of the disease, enhancing quality of life, and lowering costs for health plans and other at-risk organizations.

About Healthmap Solutions

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA accredited kidney population health management company serving health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and provider groups seeking a value-based solution to improve the lives of millions of Americans living with kidney disease. Using its advanced technology, predictive analytics, and clinical expertise Healthmap detects kidney disease early and recommends clinically proven interventions to delay or slow disease progression. Healthmap’s Care Navigation team works with patients and a full spectrum of providers (primary care, nephrologists, cardiologists, endocrinologists, and dialysis providers), to deliver personalized whole-person care. Our approach is to proactively plan care transitions, and optimize renal replacement therapy, with a focus on in-home dialysis treatment and transplant. This approach results in improved care, outcomes, and experience for the person living with kidney disease, while lowering total medical costs for health plans and provider groups.

