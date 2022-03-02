Ethema's ARIA Treatment Center Receives Rate Increases

West Palm Beach, FL, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”): On March 1, 2022 the Company received its signed contract amendment from New Directions Behavioral Health, LLC (“New Directions”) providing for increases to the contracted amounts between New Direction and the Company.



The increases were granted due to the rising cost of healthcare workers and elemental costs of the program such as food and transportation. The increases were between 6 and 17 percent on the various levels of care the Company bills out. This is significant since the Company bills approximately 97% of its revenue to New Directions. The new rates take effect on April 10, 2022. New Directions manages the behavioral health benefits for Blue Cross, Florida Blue and other related Blue Cross health benefits programs.

Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “We are very pleased with the response from New Directions and recognizing the rising costs in the marketplace. These increases will ensure that we can continue to offer quality service to the clients we serve.”

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

