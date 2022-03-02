WOW! Unlimited Media Named as a Top Performing Company to the TSX Venture 50 List

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, Canada, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Company") (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF), a leading animation-focused, multi-platform entertainment company, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as a 2022 Top 50 Company. The TSX Venture 50 is the Exchange’s flagship program, ranking the top ten performing companies from each of five sectors based on three equally weighted criteria; share price appreciation, trading volume, and market capitalization growth.



“Achieving the TSX Venture 50 ranking is further validation of all that our team accomplished in 2021,” stated WOW! CEO Michael Hirsh. “We look forward to a successful 2022 as we continue to build a world-class animation company and drive shareholder value through our partnership with Genius Brands (NASDAQ: GNUS).”

The TSX Venture 50 award follows WOW! being similarly recognized in the United States, where the Company was named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of the U.S. exchange’s top performing companies last year.

To view WOW!’s congratulatory video from the TSX Venture Exchange, please click here.

About WOW! Unlimited Media

WOW! is a leading animation-focused entertainment company producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

