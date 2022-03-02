TELUS launches new Wi-Fi 6 access point and Wi-Fi Plus service to deliver the fastest Wi-Fi speeds and most reliable home coverage in Western Canada

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS PureFibre customers now have access to two world-class Wi-Fi solutions backed by Western Canada’s largest and only 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-home network. The first is our award-winning Wi-Fi 6 access point with tri-band technology, delivering the fastest home Wi-Fi speeds in Western Canada. Third party testing confirms that our tri-band technology enables the fastest Wi-Fi 6 speeds in B.C. and Alberta1. The second is Wi-Fi Plus, Canada’s first all-in-one personalized Wi-Fi service that customers can add to their Wi-Fi 6 connection to ensure the most reliable, whole-home coverage2, along with a dedicated support team, network security, and professional installation. When combined, customers can enjoy the fastest home Wi-Fi speeds1 with our Wi-Fi 6 access point and whole-home coverage with Wi-Fi Plus – creating an unmatched home Wi-Fi experience that is only offered by TELUS.



“Our advanced Wi-Fi 6 access point and new Wi-Fi Plus service are changing the game for how our customers connect,” said Zainul Mawji, EVP and President, Home Solutions & Customer Excellence. “We all know what it feels like to have that one spot in our home where the Wi-Fi connection just isn't as strong, and the frustration that can cause ourselves and our families. We’re alleviating that pain point by providing whole-home coverage, all while delivering a more responsive gaming experience for players, extending the battery life of our connected devices, enhancing network security, and offering our customers a dedicated support line – an industry first. Our advancements in Wi-Fi will ultimately give our customers peace of mind so that they never have to worry about the reliability, safety, coverage, or speed of every connected device and their household Wi-Fi connection again.”

With Wi-Fi Plus, customers can rest assured that their Wi-Fi network will work optimally in every corner of the home, and that they have ongoing support at their fingertips. When subscribers sign up for Wi-Fi Plus, our technicians perform a customized installation experience to best determine the optimal number and location of access points throughout the home to ensure a strong and reliable Wi-Fi connection, and we offer access to a dedicated group of experts that can be easily booked whenever it’s most convenient for the customer. Additionally, Wi-Fi Plus delivers network security so that every connected device in the home is protected from malicious content and hackers.

Our Wi-Fi 6 access point was designed to look great in any space, receiving a Red Dot Design Award for its sleek aesthetics3, and gives our customers the next-generation source for the fastest Wi-Fi1 experience. This ultra-fast connection is backed by our PureFibre Network ®, enabling us to seamlessly increase bandwidth and capacity to deliver the fastest Internet4 and Wi-Fi speeds to TELUS PureFibre customers. Wi-Fi 6 reduces lag during video conferencing when working from home, offers a more responsive gaming experience for players, extends the battery life of connected devices, improves wireless network security, and enables faster speeds for everyone at home -- even when multiple devices are connected.

In 2021, TELUS was named the fastest Internet Service Provider in Canada by New York-based PCMag for the second consecutive year5. Additionally, TELUS PureFibre was recognized for having the fastest game download speeds in Canada by Steam6. TELUS’ superior wireless network speed, strength, and reliability has also been recognized by two industry-leading experts, including being named the fastest mobile provider in Canada for the ninth consecutive time by Seattle-based Ookla®7 and earning the title of Canada’s fastest mobile network in London-based Opensignal’s 2021 Mobile Network Experience Report (Canada)8.

Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi Plus are available to all new and existing TELUS PureFibre customers in B.C. and Alberta. More details are available at telus/com/en/internet/wifi .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chelsey Rajzer

TELUS Public Relations

chelsey.rajzer@telus.com