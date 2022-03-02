PURA Farmersville Hemp Brand Backed By Up To $10 Million UCASU Commitment

Dallas, Texas, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) has introduced its Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy to usher industrial hemp solutions into the market.

UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) today released highlights on the company’s 2021 unaudited financial results to include plans for a $0.10 per share cash dividend and a 150,000 share buyback (5,485,025 Outstanding). The financial news published by UCASU today also confirmed UCASU’s deal to back PURA real estate expansion in conjunction with PURA’s new Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy:

“With a goal to replicate Power REIT’s success, UC Asset has developed a pipeline for cannabis property deals, in several states including Oklahoma and Florida, as well as opportunities in its home state Georgia. Additionally, the company entered into an umbrella LOI deal to invest into cannabis properties operated by OTC company PURA Inc (OTC Pink: PURA). Altogether, UC Asset plans to invest $5 – 10 million into cannabis properties in this year.”

See UCASU’s full release published today:

UCASU announces unaudited $0.13 per share net gain for 2021 and confirms $0.10 per share dividend

Read the company’s latest comprehensive update on PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand rollout .

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.