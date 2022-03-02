Moon Equity Holdings Corp. Details Milestones in the Development & Launch of Its BitGift® Product

DELRAY BEACH, FL, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC symbol MONI) is proud to announce significant accomplishments by our programmers towards launching BitGift®. The BitGift® website was designed with industry-brand-new ability to gift cryptocurrency and to host a hot wallet for all users among many other unique features. Our programmers are currently in the process of developing a BitGift® mobile application which will soon be made available for iOS and Android users. Gifting crypto on our new website and mobile app will be a seamless experience for all users. CEO, Alison Galardi commented, “We feel that The BitGift® product will provide sources of revenue from both B2B and B2C audiences as a marketplace for users to engage with additional products and services.”



Additionally, social media and marketing efforts are already underway to brand the BitGift® name; the company will have further updates to follow which will include details of the company’s new partners, launch plans and global expansion plans to North America, South America, Europe & Asia.

