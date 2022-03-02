Global Freight Matching Platform Market - Forecast to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Freight Matching Platform Market is projected to grow at a high CAGR value from 2022 to 2027. The freight matching platform market is largely driven by the growing demand for freight shipments, increased adoption of cloud-based solutions, adoption of GPS-enabled tracking systems, adoption of data analytics in freight transportation, and the growing volume of international trade.







Key Market Insights

The growing amount of data being generated by companies regarding their supply chain and shipping activities owing to the growing adoption of GPS-enables tracking systems are also responsible for the growing freight matching platform market

The growing advancements in cloud technology have increased the demand for freight matching platform

The 3PLs segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the end-users

The supplier and vendor management segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application

The ocean freight segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on mode

Waymo, Plus, Kodiak Robotics, Manbang Group, Convoy, Flock Freight, FOR-U Smart Freight, BlackBuck, Loadsmart, Freightos, Ezyhaul, Leaf Logistics, Everoad/sennder France, FreightFriend, and DAT, among others are the key players in the freight matching platform market





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Multiple Drop-Offs Management

Non-Revenue Miles Management

Real-time Price Tracking

Supplier and Vendor Management

Digital Payment Management

Others

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Rail Freight

Road Freight

Ocean Freight

Air Freight

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

3PLs

Forwarders

Brokers

Shippers

Carriers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA









