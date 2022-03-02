Brooklyn, New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Freight Matching Platform Market is projected to grow at a high CAGR value from 2022 to 2027. The freight matching platform market is largely driven by the growing demand for freight shipments, increased adoption of cloud-based solutions, adoption of GPS-enabled tracking systems, adoption of data analytics in freight transportation, and the growing volume of international trade.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Freight Matching Platform Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- The growing amount of data being generated by companies regarding their supply chain and shipping activities owing to the growing adoption of GPS-enables tracking systems are also responsible for the growing freight matching platform market
- The growing advancements in cloud technology have increased the demand for freight matching platform
- The 3PLs segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the end-users
- The supplier and vendor management segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application
- The ocean freight segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on mode
- Waymo, Plus, Kodiak Robotics, Manbang Group, Convoy, Flock Freight, FOR-U Smart Freight, BlackBuck, Loadsmart, Freightos, Ezyhaul, Leaf Logistics, Everoad/sennder France, FreightFriend, and DAT, among others are the key players in the freight matching platform market
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Multiple Drop-Offs Management
- Non-Revenue Miles Management
- Real-time Price Tracking
- Supplier and Vendor Management
- Digital Payment Management
- Others
Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Rail Freight
- Road Freight
- Ocean Freight
- Air Freight
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- 3PLs
- Forwarders
- Brokers
- Shippers
- Carriers
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
