Fresh Bros and Packwoods Expected to Transform the Cannabis Industry Through Collaborative Creations

Las Vegas, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The experts in hemp-derived psychoactive cannabinoids and hemp genetics and one of the dominant household brands in the marijuana industry have joined forces to create the official Packwoods X Fresh Bros collaboration on hemp-derived minor cannabinoid infused smokable flower.

Together, Fresh Bros and Packwoods are introducing several new products, including the roll out of custom terpene-infused ⅛ jars, D8 infused smokable hemp flower, and pre-rolled and kief blunts, in a wide variety of flavors. For anyone looking for a grassy, fruity, and heavy flavor, Purple ZAZA is the perfect choice. If sweet and savory are preferred, Grapefruit Kush Delta-8 packs a fruity and fragrant punch, featuring hints of citrus. For those seeking a more natural flavor, Legend OG is the way to go, with its grassy, earthy, and pungent flavor, that’s reminiscent of Delta-9 THC.

Every Delta-8 THC flower is the perfect genetic creation of Packwoods’ CBD, Fresh Bros Delta-8 premium, and an infusion of terpenes, for a full and robust flavor. These products are available through selective channels, as well as on the Fresh Bros website, and can be found alongside D8 vapes, gummies, and carts. And Delta-8 THC is available in a wide variety of product types, including tinctures, vapes, gummies, and can even be found with a blend of CBN cannabinoids for those seeking a better night’s sleep.

While many customers may be familiar with CBD and THC, Delta-8 is not as well known, but it is rapidly growing in popularity. It is one of the more than 120 cannabinoids found in hemp and marijuana plants, and each one functions differently from the others. While Delta-9 is the psychoactive compound in cannabis, which produces the “high” sensation when ingested or consumed, Delta-8 features its own unique properties. The molecules in Delta-8 THC have similar features to Delta-9 THC, including the presence of the intoxicating molecule found in marijuana, but it produces an entirely unique effect on the user–generally providing a less intense experience.

Thanks to its less severe psychoactive properties, Delta-8 is more readily available in all states where marijuana and hemp-derived CBD have been legalized for recreational or medical use. Delta-8 has been known to treat a wider range of conditions and issues, including helping combat a lack of appetite better than Delta-9. And many users say the paranoia or panic and other uncomfortable side effects that are sometimes associated with Delta-9 are not present when using Delta-8, making it a better option for many people. When CBD compounds are added to Delta-8, the psychotropic effects are diminished even further, providing the ability to get all the benefits without the high. Aside from fewer side effects, Delta-8 has also been shown to work as a powerful immune system activator, eliminating nausea in patients suffering from cancer and taking strong medications that often induce vomiting.

Both Fresh Bros and Packwoods are proud to be fully compliant and licensed to distribute cannabis and hemp products within their sectors. Packwoods is fully licensed through MMJ licensing and Fresh Bros holds all required national and state hemp products containing less than 0.9 percent D9 tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

This partnership will allow these two entities to tackle the hemp industry nationally and internationally. Through this collaborative effort they aim to clean up the illegal distribution of fake products, particularly counterfeit Packwoods marijuana products, supplied through smoke shops around the country, with plans to issue warnings to any company involved in this illegal activity.

Fresh Bros and Packwoods are thrilled to be joining forces in paving the way for a true connection between the marijuana and hemp sectors of the cannabis industry.

https://thenewsfront.com/fresh-bros-and-packwoods-expected-to-transform-the-cannabis-industry-through-collaborative-creations/