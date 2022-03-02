MMEX Resources Corp. Acquires Additional Sites for Solar, Hydrogen and Ultra Clean Refinery Projects

FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEX), a development-stage company focusing on planned hydrogen and ultra clean fuel projects with carbon capture, announced it has completed additional site acquisitions of 632 acres for its West Texas projects, bringing its total land ownership to 1,082 acres.

Jack W. Hanks, President and CEO of MMEX Resources Corp., said, “We announced on February 22, 2022 that along with Polaris Engineering, we had completed significant milestones on the technology timeline for our UltraClean Refinery project and we have received permit approval for the project by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on February 18, 2022.”

He continued, “Today, we closed the acquisition of 632 acres of additional land in Pecos County, Texas. This significant acreage position gives us the flexibility to source our solar complex and to provide the space for both our ultra clean fuels refinery and our green hydrogen project. We estimate we can build potentially another 97 MW/dc of solar power with this additional acreage.”

MMEX land assets also sit in the middle of prime West Texas logistics: railroad access to the Texas Pacifico Railroad corridor interconnecting to both the Texas Gulf Coast and the Mexico Western Ports for exports, and a highway interconnection readily available on Interstate 10, the "transcontinental" highway traveling through eight states from coast to coast. This ideal location is expected to allow us to market our ultraclean refined projects and green hydrogen from coast to coast in the U.S and to Western Mexico Ports for export to Asia.

About MMEX Resources Corp.

MMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX) is a development stage company formed to engage in energy industry infrastructure projects. Leveraging its management and business relationships from the traditional energy sector, MMEX is currently engaged in developing planned projects to produce hydrogen and ultraclean fuel products combined with CO2 capture. MMEX is also engaged in the development of solar power for distribution to its planned projects. For more information about MMEX, visit www.mmexresources.com.

