DarleyGo Announces IDO on March 9th

LONDON, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarleyGo, an online horse racing game that combines the power of NFTs and blockchain technology to create a thrilling and suspense-filled game, has announced its decision to kick-off an initial DEX offering [IDO] with Solanium on March 9th, 2022. DarleyGo is leveraging cutting-edge technology to offer players new and immersive adventures while earning in-game tokens.



DarleyGo is based on the Solana blockchain, known for its efficient and stable support. As the first myth-based horse racing NFT on Solana, DarleyGo allows players to purchase, collect, breed, and race NFT horses.

DarleyGo combines the adventurous horse racing game with immersive and imaginative game lore. In the universe, players can explore their virtual horses, race, breed, and train them.

The DarleyGo Game Mode

DarleyGo has introduced three distinct game modes—Racing Mode, Training Mode, and Breeding Mode.

In the Racing Mode, players will have to compete against other active players in regular and special events. DarleyGo is running a P2E gaming ecosystem where players are duly rewarded. As such, top 3 runners of these races will be rewarded in the form of $DGE and $GXE tokens.

The Racing Mode:

Higher levels attract not only a larger prize pool but are more complex than the others. Wins and losses contribute solely to a horse's rating on the DarleyGo gaming ecosystem.

The Training Mode equips horse owners with the right tools to train their horses into race winners. DarleyGo has introduced two Training Modes—Trotting and Galloping. The former will require horse owners to complete various tasks or quests that will, in turn, unlock specific abilities and badges while earning tokens. The latter, on the other hand, will allow owners to gallop with a training partner. Galloping helps increase a horse's energy, which leaves more energy for additional races.

The Breeding Mode will allow players to explore their horse's bloodlines, ability, and strength passed down from their ancestors. DarleyGo again has introduced two breeding styles—stud farms and in-house breeding. The stud farm breeding style requires players to list their stallions to a stud farm. In-house breeding enables owners to breed their horses without the help of a stud farm.

DarleyGo Features

NFT Genesis Badge



After the purchase and redemption of a Genesis Card, players will receive a Genesis Badge that endorses them as VIP members of the DarleyGo community. Besides granting them many benefits and perks to its holders, this badge will also allow players to explore DarleyGo's DAO and unlock modern features in the DarleyGo universe.

Free-To-Race



DarleyGo, through this facet, will allow players to enter races at pretty much zero cost. With one NFT horse, players can get into races and win in-game tokens when they finish in the top 3 positions.

NFT Horses



In the DarleyGo ecosystem, NFT horses come from Genesis Cards. Each horse is unique in ability and strength, and DarleyGo has been designed so that horse owners can seamlessly breed their horses. Genesis Horses are only 33,000 in the DarleyGo universe.

DarleyGo recently sold out 3,800 Genesis Cards in 20 seconds.

DarleyGo Tokens

DarleyGo has launched two tokens: $DGE and $GXE.

$DGE is the governance token used in the DarleyGo universe. As a governance token, $DGE will be used primarily for staking, voting, special rewards, in-house marketplace, and breeding. $GXE, on the other hand, is the DarleyGo transaction currency. Players will use this token solely for racing rewards, in-game NFTs, and breeding.

The DarleyGo IDO has been scheduled for March 9th, 2022, and a whitelist is slated for March 7th, 2022. Over 20 million $DGE has been set aside for the IDO at the price of 0.08 USDC a piece.

About DarleyGo

This is an online horse racing game that leverages the power of NFTs and blockchain technology to offer players a thrilling and genuinely immersive gaming experience. DarleyGo is based on the advanced and efficient Solana blockchain, and it is currently the premier NFT horse racing game built on the network. DarleyGo has introduced a ton of game modes and features that will not only offer rewards to players but will also enable them to go on a horse racing adventure.

