Lumia Wealth Will Join Buckingham Strategic Wealth

St. Louis, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC (“Buckingham” or “Buckingham Strategic Wealth”) today announced that Lumia Wealth, LLC (“Lumia”), a registered investment advisor in Overland Park, Kansas, will join Buckingham.

Founded in 2002, Lumia is a fiduciary firm offering wealth advisory services to professionals, business owners, and physicians in the greater Kansas City area. Lumia is a second-generation family firm which Brian Brush, CFP®, assumed leadership for from his father-in-law and firm founder David Imhoff in 2016. Lumia has been associated with Buckingham since 2002 through its partnership with Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC, Buckingham’s affiliated comprehensive wealth platform.

Lumia will become part of Buckingham Strategic Wealth upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

“Our partnership with Brian dates back many years and we know his firm. Lumia is a natural fit with the Buckingham culture and philosophy. Brian also shares our approach to evidence-driven financial planning and wealth management,” said Justin Ferri, Buckingham President. “Partnering with Brian will enable us to further expand our presence in Kansas City, serving more clients and neighbors with comprehensive fiduciary advice.”

“Our firms have always shared a similar client-first philosophy. My father-in-law, who founded our firm, was a CPA like Buckingham’s founders, and we were one of the first firms to work with Buckingham Strategic Partners about twenty years ago. Joining Buckingham Strategic Wealth was a logical progression for us in growing our business and serving our clients with the best financial tools available,” said Brian Brush, CFP®, Principal of Lumia. “We look forward to becoming part of the Buckingham Kansas City team and expanding the resources and expertise available for our clients.”

Buckingham CEO Adam Birenbaum echoed that sentiment. “We are excited to welcome Brian to Buckingham. With increasing frequency, we are seeing incredibly talented young advisors like Brian joining us, because our level of support and our culture allow them to focus more of their time on their passion – helping clients, and in Brian’s case also participating in the ongoing success of the business as a wealth advisor. Buckingham allows the best of both worlds.”

Upon closing, Mr. Brush will move into the existing Buckingham Kansas City office, which opened in November 2021 through the acquisition of The Planned Approach.

