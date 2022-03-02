Amarillo shareholders approve plan of arrangement

TORONTO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a special meeting of shareholders held yesterday, the shareholders of Amarillo Gold Corporation (the “Company” or “Amarillo”) (TSXV: AGC, OTCQB: AGCBF) approved the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) for the acquisition of Amarillo by Hochschild Mining PLC.



The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by 99.99% of the votes cast by Amarillo’s shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. It was also approved by 99.99% of the votes cast by Amarillo shareholders other than votes attached to Amarillo shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. In total, 71.21% of the issued and outstanding Amarillo shares were voted at the meeting.

Under the Arrangement, each share of Amarillo will be exchanged for cash consideration of C$0.40 and one share of Lavras Gold Corp. (“Lavras SpinCo”), a new Brazil-focused exploration company.

Lavras SpinCo will be capitalized with approximately C$10 million cash and will hold all of Amarillo’s assets and rights with respect to the Lavras do Sul gold project located in southern Brazil in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. At the special meeting, shareholders also approved the omnibus equity incentive plan of Lavras SpinCo.

Information regarding the procedure for exchanging Amarillo shares for the Arrangement consideration is provided in the Company’s management information circular dated January 27, 2022 and related to yesterday’s meeting. The management information circular and the form of letter of transmittal for the exchange of Amarillo shares are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.amarillogold.com/investors/amarillo-hochschild-transaction.

Registered Amarillo shareholders must complete and sign a letter of transmittal and return it, together with the certificate(s)/DRS advice(s) representing their shares and any other required documents and instruments, according to the procedures set out in the letter of transmittal.

Non-registered Amarillo shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee, or other intermediary or depository should contact their intermediary for instructions and assistance in receiving the Arrangement consideration.

The Arrangement remains subject to approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and Hochschild’s shareholders, and the satisfaction of other customary conditions. The hearing for the final order to approve the Arrangement is currently scheduled to take place on March 4, 2022, and closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur around the end of March 2022.

Following completion of the Arrangement, Amarillo’s shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and OTCQB. The Company also expects to apply to securities regulatory authorities in the applicable provinces to cease to be a reporting issuer in those jurisdictions upon closing of the Arrangement.

Lavras SpinCo has applied to have the common shares of Lavras SpinCo listed on the TSXV following the completion of the Arrangement. Listing is subject to the approval of the TSXV according to its original listing requirements. The TSXV has not conditionally approved Lavras SpinCo’s listing application and there can be no assurance that the TSXV will approve the listing of the Lavras SpinCo shares.

ABOUT AMARILLO

Amarillo Gold Corporation is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing two gold projects in Brazil: the exploration stage Lavras do Sul Project in Rio Grande do Sul State and the development stage Posse Gold Project on the Mara Rosa Property in Goiás State. Amarillo trades on the TSXV under the symbol AGC and the OTCQB under the symbol AGCBF.

