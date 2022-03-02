Gastro Care Partners Taps Fujifilm to Deliver Best in Breed Endoscopic Imaging Solutions to GI Practices in Colorado

Lexington, Mass., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 2, 2022 – FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation – a leading provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions – entered a strategic, multi-year agreement with Gastro Care Partners (GCP), the largest provider of gastroenterology and ancillary patient treatment services in Colorado and Wyoming, to offer Fujifilm’s portfolio solutions for gastrointestinal (GI) imaging to the GCP network.

Since the partnership began in December 2021, Peak Gastroenterology Associates, part of the GCP network and the largest gastroenterology practice in southern Colorado, has installed Fujifilm’s GI portfolio - including the 700 Series Colonoscopes and the ELUXEO Endoscopic Imaging System - in its Front Range Endoscopy Center and Surgical Center of Peak Endoscopy, both located in Colorado Springs.

“We’re grateful to GCP for recognizing Fujifilm’s innovative imaging solutions and partnering with us to extend our technology to their network,” says Taisuke Fujita, general manager of endoscopy, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “With access to Fujifilm’s next-generation technology, Peak Gastroenterology Associates clinical teams can experience greater visualization of mucosal tissues and micro vessels during GI procedures and will be well-poised to optimize patient outcomes throughout Southern Colorado.”

Fujifilm’s portfolio of 700 Series includes standard, slim, treatment, and zoom colonoscopes, enabling gastroenterologists to adapt their technology based on their patient’s anatomy and clinical need. The ELUXEO Endoscopic Imaging delivers three visualization modes: Ultra-HD White Light Endoscopy, Blue Light Imaging (BLI) and Linked Color Imaging (LCI), which gastroenterologists can toggle between in real-time depending on the procedure and clinical findings.

Because LCI helps to differentiate mucosal colors by enhancing the contrast of red and white hues, studies show that it can improve the detection of early cancers as well as improve the adenoma detection rate.

"In the U.S., we’re experiencing an increase in early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC) and as a result, the recommended screen age has been lowered from 50 to 45 years old,” says Bhaktasharan “Buck” Patel, M.D., Founder and President of Peak Gastroenterology Associates. “As colonoscopy is considered the gold standard for screening, Fujifilm’s technology has proven to be a game changer for our gastroenterologists’ during all GI procedures - and especially our high-volume CRC screenings. Initiating colonoscopies with LCI helps me detect abnormalities over traditional white light endoscopy.”

“At Gastro Care Partners we are thrilled to partner with Fujifilm, a company that has a history of “firsts” in endoscopy and is a proven technology trailblazer,” says Jeff Rinkov, Chief Executive Officer, Gastro Care Partners. “We have ambitious growth plans and having Fujifilm’s state-of-the-art equipment helps us continue to attract top talent to GCP and expand our network of high-performing regional practices.”

To learn more about Fujifilm’s portfolio of endoscopic imaging solutions for GI applications, visit the company’s Clinical Learning and Innovation Center (CLIC).

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

About Gastro Care Partners

Based in Denver, Colorado, Gastro Care Partners (GCP) is a leading partner for high-performing, quality and patient-focused gastroenterology practices. GCP provides a full spectrum of services and resources to help its family of practices thrive while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.gastrocarepartners.com.

Contact:

Danielle Brown

914-574-3273

Danielle.Brown@fujifilm.com