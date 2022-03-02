Former Jobvite CEO, Dan Finnigan, Joins Filtered & Lands $10 Million in Financing to Build the Essential Enterprise Platform for Post-Pandemic Hiring

BOSTON, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filtered today announced that Dan Finnigan will join the company as the Chief Executive Officer. The company also announced $10 million in financing led by AI Fund, Silicon Valley Data Capital and TDF Ventures.



Filtered is the first and only automated technical interview platform to enable the world’s largest companies to effectively hire technical talent from a complex, virtual, and global talent pool. In minutes, Filtered evaluates a candidate’s fit for the job, team, and company through capabilities-based hiring. Filtered automates applications, screening calls, and coding interviews, allowing companies to hire top talent faster across AI, data science, computer science, full-stack development, blockchain, and DevOps.

The digital transformation imperative, accelerated by the pandemic, turned every company into a technology company. While companies now have access to a global talent pool, their processes for engaging, interviewing and evaluating technical talent are costly and ineffective. As hiring managers and talent acquisition teams work in overdrive, they’re facing inordinate challenges keeping up. Filtered is addressing this issue head on, automating interviews and technical skills evaluation to securely and rapidly hire the most sought after talent.

“The concept of skills-based hiring is not new, but today it matters more than ever. As companies hire from around the globe they need to embrace a new standard for technical interviews that evaluates what candidates can actually do, instead of relying on biased algorithms, where an individual went to school, or their employer history,” said Dan Finnigan, CEO of Filtered. “When I saw Filtered’s approach and dynamic platform, I knew that our founders, Paul Bilodeau and Oliver Weng, had created a new way for even the largest companies to efficiently screen, interview and assess engineers and data scientists anywhere at scale worldwide. Filtered will fundamentally change how companies interview and hire.”

Founded in 2018, Filtered was built to replace a candidate's first online application and phone screen as well as the initial skills, coding and culture interviews, effectively streamlining the entire interview process. In the last year, the company has seen significant growth, increasing customer sign-ups by 80 percent. Fortune 500 companies, such as Cigna, Enterprise Holdings and The Federal Reserve Bank, already use Filtered. On average, customers have decreased time-to-fill a role by 3x and boosted their interview-to-hire ratio from 17 to 58 percent.

“Remote work is opening up new opportunities for software engineers across the globe, while creating more pressure on companies that are now competing globally for talent. Employers need better tools to identify emerging top talent, and Filtered offers a great solution," said Andrew Ng, Managing General Partner at the AI Fund. "The company has built a world-class technical interview platform that makes it easy for hiring managers to get a holistic view of candidates and for companies to build a better, more diverse recruiting engine.”

Dan Finnigan, who held CEO roles at Yahoo!, HotJobs, and Jobvite is a leader in the recruitment technology space. Over the last 25 years, Dan has built fast growing companies and delivered unprecedented value to their customers. As a part of this role as CEO of Filtered, Dan will usher Filtered into its next phase of growth.

“Filtered targets the overwhelming task of not just screening, but actually conducting interviews reliably and thoroughly assessing a candidate’s fit while speeding up response times for applicants and hiring managers,” said Usama Fayyad, Executive Director of the Institute for Experiential AI at Northeastern University and Chairman at Open Insights. “Leveraging AI to accelerate interviewing, matching, and progressing to a job offer is the holy grail in a super-competitive talent recruiting market.”

A leading figure in the data science community, Fayyad will join Filtered’s Board of Directors, bringing his AI and data expertise as the world’s first Chief Data Officer at Yahoo! and Global Chief Data Officer at Barclays Bank.

To learn more about Filtered’s automated technical interview platform, visit: https://www.filtered.ai/

About Filtered

Founded in 2018, Filtered is an automated technical interview platform used by Fortune 500 companies and the world’s fastest growing startups to hire technical talent faster. Built from the ground up, Filtered is reinventing the interview process with evaluations that replicate real on-the-job environments, boost collaboration and unlock insights into a candidates’ skill sets, problem-solving abilities and culture fit. Filtered is dramatically reducing interview-to-hire, days-to-fill, and cost-per-hire ratios.

About AI Fund

AI Fund is a venture capital firm and startup studio that strives to move humanity forward by accelerating the adoption of AI. We help entrepreneurs solve large problems with creative uses of machine learning. We are a team of AI pioneers, operators, entrepreneurs, and investors, supported by top-tier partners including NEA, Sequoia, and Greylock. Connect with AI Fund at www.aifund.ai .

About Silicon Valley Data Capital

Silicon Valley Data Capital is a seed and early-stage venture capital fund focused on partnering with and supporting entrepreneurs who are creating the next generation of leading enterprise and financial technology companies. With deep investment and operating experience in enterprise data, SVD Capital’s partners help companies accelerate growth by making meaningful connections, including executive talent, customers, and partners.

About TDF Ventures

TDF Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm with offices in Washington, DC and Silicon Valley. We focus on startups that serve enterprise markets within infrastructure, software, and services (IaaS, SaaS, XaaS). We are currently investing out of a $150M Fund V. Current areas of focus include AI/ML, business process automation, cybersecurity, e-commerce, future of work, fintech, and logistics tech.