Roche announces donation of essential medicines to Ukraine

Basel, 02 March 2022 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced an initial donation of essential medicines to Ukraine. Roche vehemently condemns the violent invasion of the country.

Roche is working diligently to support the country and people of Ukraine with medical products in accordance with Roche’s overall mission and announced today that we are donating 150,000 packages of Rocephin, a critical antibiotic used to treat the symptoms of many kinds of bacterial infections and listed on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines.

These donations will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible to address the urgent need in the country. Roche is working with external partners to facilitate transport into the country despite the current lack of humanitarian corridors into Ukraine.

Roche remains in contact with multiple global and local partners as well as charities to understand how it can best continue to support the people of Ukraine with additional medical supplies. The situation is evolving quickly and further details will be shared when available.



About Roche’s response to the situation in Ukraine

Roche’s primary focus is doing everything necessary to support our employees and their families in Ukraine. At the same time we are ensuring that our critical medicines and diagnostics reach the people who need them both in Ukraine and other countries impacted by the crisis. We are making every effort to ensure continued supply to Ukraine, Russia and Belarus within the scope of the available possibilities. This includes working through local distributors, using remote support systems for laboratories and working with partners in neighboring countries to set-up blood donation programmes. We are also actively working on solutions to ensure continued access to treatment for Ukrainian patients in ongoing clinical trials, including for those who have left Ukraine and moved to other countries.



