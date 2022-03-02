The Records Company Affirms Support for Ukraine

HAMILTON, Ohio, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Records Company stands with the sovereign nation of Ukraine in this time of unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the region. To that end, the company has made a $25,000 initial donation to CARE's Ukraine Crisis Fund in support of humanitarian aid for refugees. CARE, in partnership with People in Need, is providing essential supplies for a projected four million people displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Furthermore, The Records Company has committed to an additional donation of one dollar from each record request fee the company receives for the next month.

In a video released to the company's social media feeds on Tuesday evening, CEO Grady Marin pointed out how the crisis hits "hard and close" to home. Vice President Agata Zachary is a native of Poland and "knows all too well what suffering is." For The Records Company, support for the Ukrainian people is a moral obligation.

"We must do all we can for humanity, especially in a time of need," Marin said. The company also posted an update to its blog this week containing additional details to assist clients and partners who choose to build their own strategies to support the region. "We must come together and provide support against tyrants, so the world can be a better place. That's why we're committed," added Marin.

The Records Company works with law firms, insurance companies, healthcare providers and other businesses around the United States. We offer retrieval and storage of medical, business, and other paper and electronic records from all 50 states as well as international sources. The company has retrieved and delivered more than 1.6 million records since 2013.

