At 11.6% CAGR, Global Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Size & Share to Touch USD 11.78 Billion Mark by 2028: Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

LONDON, UK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors published a new research report titled “Environmental Health and Safety Software Market By Product component (Software and Services), By Application (Wastewater Management, Pharmaceutical Waste Management, Industrial Waste Management, and others), By End-User (Healthcare, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Energy & Mining, Telecom and IT, and others), And By Regions- Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market size & share is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 6.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 11.78 Billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 11.6% between 2022 and 2028.”

The report analyses the Environmental Health and Safety Software Market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on the demand throughout the projection period.

What is Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software? How big is the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

Environmental Health and Safety software or EHS software functions as a data management tool that helps in storing and analyzing information pertaining to waste management, sustainability, occupational health, and safety of workers.

EHS services are mainly utilized by businesses for the purpose of maintaining regulatory compliance through the tracking of the environmental performance metrics, providing comprehensive reporting functions, and tracking inventory. Firms also use the data collected by EHS software to assist in the risk management analysis and coin a particular strategy.

Firms make use of EHS software for reducing workplace risks, enhancing environmental performance via waste reduction, and ensuring responsibility for workplace events. Furthermore, the product is also used for improving the activities pertaining to data collection and reporting. Environmental health and safety software is extensively utilized across the highly regulated sectors in which the standard of compliance is very high.

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

216+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Major Industry Players

The key market players for the global environmental health and safety (EHS) software market are;

Alcumus

ProntoForms

Dakota Software

SAI Global

VelocityEHS

Ideagen

IsoMetrix

ETQ

Enablon

Verisk 3E

SafeSite

Dakota Software

Intelex

SHE Software

SHEQX

EcoOnline

Cority

Enhesa

Quentic

Gensuite

Sphera

UL

VisiumKMS

Process Map

Pronto Forms

Safety Culture

Pro-Sapien

Compliance Quest

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market forward?

What are the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our research team, the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.6% between 2022 and 2028.

The Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software market was estimated to be worth roughly 6.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 11.78 Billion by 2028, based on primary research.

By 2028, energy and mining are expected to dominate the end-user segment in terms of revenue.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to account for a significant portion of total market revenue by 2028.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market

Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market: Growth Factors

Increase in the number of regulations and compliance measures

The global environmental health and safety software market is expected to grow at a faster rate in terms of revenue during the forecast period, thanks to factors such as an increase in the number of regulations and compliance measures, as well as rising government initiatives focusing on safety and standards, to name a few. Additionally, during the forecast period, the global market is expected to expand due to an increase in the number of global organizations aimed at pushing the boundaries of laws and regulations, as well as rising demand for software and services in terms of emission controls.

Furthermore, various IT organizations that are compliant with severe EPA requirements are projected to drive the worldwide Market forward throughout the forecast period. To mention a few, the worldwide market is predicted to be driven by factors such as streamlining waste management practices and a rise in the number of applications operated by mobile devices. During the forecast period, the market is likely to benefit from an increase in the number of reputable vendors as well as increased popularity among end-users. During the forecast period, however, the rising prices associated with EHS software solutions are projected to restrain the global environmental health and safety software market's growth.

Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.45 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 11.78 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.6% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Alcumus, ProntoForms, Dakota Software, SAI Global, VelocityEHS, Ideagen, IsoMetrix, ETQ, Enablon, Verisk 3E, SafeSite, Dakota Software, Intelex, SHE Software, SHEQX, EcoOnline, Cority, Enhesa, Quentic, Gensuite, Sphera, UL, VisiumKMS, ProcessMap, ProntoForms, SafetyCulture, Pro-Sapien, ComplianceQuest., and Others Key Segment By Product Component, By Application, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis

The global environmental health and safety (EHS) software market is segmented based on product component, application, end-user, and regions.

In terms of revenue, Energy and mining to dominate the end-user segment by 2028

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is due to a rise in industrialization as well as construction events across the globe.

Large enterprises to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2028

The segmental growth over the forecast period is attributed to the growing demand for the product by the large firms for acquiring a competitive edge over their business rivals.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

North America to account for a major revenue share of the overall market by 2028

The growth of the market in the region is credited to the huge acceptance of EHS software across a spectrum of end-use sectors like oil & gas and construction. During the forecast period of 2022-2028, North America is also expected to rise substantially. The US and Canadian governments' rigorous laws and regulations are a crucial element in the environmental health and safety software market’s rapid expansion in North America.

The majority of global software and service implementation takes place in this region. This dominance is likely to continue over the forecast period 2022-2028, owing to reasons such as the development of the energy and chemical sectors, as well as the strict controls imposed by the government in this region.

Browse the full “Environmental Health and Safety Software Market By Product component (Software and Services), By Application (Wastewater Management, Pharmaceutical Waste Management, Industrial Waste Management, and others), By End-User (Healthcare, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Energy & Mining, Telecom and IT, and others), And By Regions- Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market

This report segments the environmental health and safety software market as follows:

By Product Component Segment Analysis

Software

Services

By Application Segment Analysis

Wastewater management

Pharmaceutical waste management

Industrial waste management

Others

By End-User Segment Analysis

Healthcare

Chemical and pharmaceuticals

Construction

Energy and mining

Telecom and IT

Others

By Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil Argentina

The Middle East and Africa

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guaranteed

Click Here to Get a Free Sample of this Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market

Browse More Related Report:

Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/manufacturing-intelligence-software-market

E-Clinical Solution Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-clinical-solution-software-market

Push Notifications Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/push-notifications-software-market-by-type-local-notification-272

Website Builder Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/website-builder-software-market-by-software-type-offline-1083

Medical Billing Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-billing-software-market

Mental Health Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/mental-health-software-market-by-component-support-services-276

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com