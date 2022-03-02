Ahold Delhaize issues convocation for 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 2, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize today issues the convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which will be held on April 13, 2022. The convocation, the agenda (including explanatory notes), and other relevant documentation for the AGM are available via this link.



The 2021 Annual Report will be on the agenda of the AGM and is available here.

For more information:

Press office: +31 88 6595134 / media.relations@aholddelhaize.com

Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213

Social media: Instagram: @Ahold-Delhaize | LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize | Twitter: @AholdDelhaize





