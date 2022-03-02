NX Development Corp. (NXDC) Names Salvatore DeSena, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer

Lexington, KY, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NX Development Corp. (NXDC), a life sciences company wholly owned by photonamic GmbH & Co. KG., today announced that Salvatore DeSena, M.D., has been named Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. DeSena is an experienced physician executive with comprehensive knowledge of medical affairs operations throughout the medical imaging industry. He has held senior Medical Affairs leadership roles for global life sciences companies and was part of a team that successfully submitted a new diagnostic imaging contrast agent for approval by the FDA. As an attending radiologist, Dr. DeSena’s entrepreneurial interest led him to plan, develop and operate a multi-modality outpatient imaging facility. He later founded a niche teleradiology service which has provided on-site and remote radiology image interpretation and consultation services for over 15 years.

Dr. DeSena holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Polytechnic University, an MS in Engineering Economic-Systems from Stanford University, an MD with distinction in research from SUNY-Downstate Medical Center, and a Global Executive MBA with certification in Health Sector Management from Duke University Fuqua School of Business. His medical training includes a fellowship in Body MRI at Johns Hopkins Hospital and a Diagnostic Radiology Residency at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital.

“We are thrilled to announce Dr. Sena’s leadership of the NX Development Corp. team, says Ulrich Kosciessa, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of NX Development Corp. “His combination of business, engineering and medical experience make him the perfect choice to lead the advancement of our clinical trial programs.”

The hire follows an announcement earlier this week of a commercial partnership between Medexus Pharma, USA. and NX Development Corp. In 2017, NX Development Corp. obtained FDA approval in the United States for the use of Gleolan (aminolevulinic acid), known as “5-ALA” worldwide, as an intraoperative imaging agent. NX Development Corp. will remain the sponsor of the new drug application (NDA) for Gleolan and Medexus Pharma has assumed responsibility for all commercial operations and sales of Gleolan in the United States as of March 1, 2022. NX Development Corp. will become a research and development company focused on new 5-ALA indications via clinical trial programs in multiple tumor types.

About NX Development Corp.

NX Development Corp. is a research and development company focused on new 5-ALA indications via clinical trial programs in multiple tumor types. The company was acquired in 2018 by photonamic (PHN) GmbH & Co. KG. (Pinneberg, Germany).

