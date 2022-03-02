CryptoBucks Launches White Label Software Solution That Makes Digital Payments More Simple, Seamless & Smart Than Ever Before

MIAMI, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's the dawn of a new era for the world of digital currencies as CryptoBucks, the world's first cryptocurrency payment processing app, announced today the launch of its latest white label software solution that enables merchants in the domestic U.S. to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

According to a recent study done by Skynova, nearly one-third (32%) of small businesses surveyed within the U.S. currently accept cryptocurrencies as payments, while one out of every four small businesses that don't accept cryptocurrencies were interested in doing so but did not have the knowledge or technology to move forward. As more and more businesses come online and continue to innovate to make the shift into the metaverse/Web3, it's imperative for FinTech providers to offer groundbreaking solutions that will allow businesses to stay current with the latest trends.

Debuting on March 2, CryptoBucks' new white label solution software was developed to provide a secure platform for merchants, developers and payment processing companies to break into the cryptocurrency industry. This revolutionary solution enables FinTech providers the chance to integrate CryptoBucks into their own user interface in order to have the ability to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP Ripple, and more popular digital currencies.

"What we are delivering with this new software stems from the feedback we've received from our customers and clients that are eager to have the opportunity to expand their national footprint and increase their revenue streams through the use of the blockchain," said Eric Brown, CEO of CryptoBucks. "We are on a mission to help merchants and their consumers further adopt cryptocurrency into their everyday lives while making a secure and safe platform that can be used for any and all purchases. This is just the tip of the iceberg for us as we have a number of exciting new updates to announce in the coming months."

The white label solution software comes after CryptoBucks recently announced that the company will debut Phase 1 of its cryptocurrency exchange during the 2022 Bitcoin Conference held in Miami, Fla. on April 6-9. Inspiring the future of digital payments, The CryptoBucks exchange can be utilized to easily buy, sell, and trade the top cryptocurrencies while having access to more liquidity.

About CryptoBucks

CryptoBucks is a global financial technology company that is building an accessible, efficient, and transparent network that bridges traditional financial products with blockchain and cryptocurrency applications. CryptoBucks, based in Miami, Florida, empowers their users with the tools to advance the emerging digital marketplace. CryptoBucks' constant focus on innovation is the spark needed for the rapid growth of digital commerce to reshape the future of finance.

