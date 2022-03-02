Spokeo Announces New $5000 Digital Identity Scholarship

PASADENA, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spokeo , the leading people search engine, is proud to announce the Spokeo Digital Identity Scholarship offering students across the U.S. the opportunity to win a $5,000 scholarship toward their studies. Eligible students must be accepted by a U.S. based university or college. The deadline for submissions is June 12, 2022, and the winner will be announced by August 5, 2022.



The goal of this scholarship is to encourage students to examine the evolving future of digital identity, especially as we conduct even more of our lives online.

“Due to the Covid pandemic, the digital world has become more important as we seek new ways to stay connected,” commented Harrison Tang , CEO and Co-founder of Spokeo. “We are seeing less of each other in real life and connecting more online with our digital identities. We are offering this scholarship to encourage students to examine what digital identity means to them and to consider what benefits and risks might we face, as society and individuals, as digital identity evolves in the years ahead.”

People Search to Identity Protection

Building on the company’s flagship suite of people search products, Spokeo has recently launched Spokeo Protect , a suite of identity protection products, as the business model has expanded from searching for other peoples’ digital identities to managing and monitoring our own digital identities.

Eligibility Requirements

Each entry must meet the following eligibility requirements to be considered for the scholarship:

Must be accepted to a U.S. based university or college

(scholarship funds will be disbursed directly to your school) All fields of study are eligible

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must be a legal resident of the United States

Must submit a written essay between 800 - 1,250 words on the digital identity topic

Must provide at least two completed letters of recommendation (download form )

) Please submit all documents in English

Cannot be an employee or family member of an employee of Spokeo

Submissions must be received by 11:59PM PT on Thursday, June 12, 2022

Scholarship winners will be announced by August 5, 2022



More information on the essay topic and additional eligibility requirements may be found in the Official Contest Rules here.

About Spokeo

Spokeo is a people search engine that both enlightens and empowers our customers. With over 12 billion records and 18 million visitors per month, we reconnect friends, reunite families, prevent fraud, and more.

Media Contact:

Jean Lin

JLin@Spokeo.com