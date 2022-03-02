LACRTC Unmanned Aircraft Systems Training Now Available on GSA Through Khepra Inc.

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LACRTC, America's leading Unmanned Aircraft Systems training innovator and largest certified California public safety trainer, is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Khepra Inc. to present their training courses through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply Schedule under Contract Number 47QTCA1800KZ. LACRTC courses will now be available in Special Item Numbers 611512 (flight training).

"We were very excited to offer our proprietary training methods and favorable pricing to the federal government through our partnership with Khepra and their GSA contract," says LACRTC's Executive Director, Kris Allshouse. "This partnership will improve our ability to service new, and existing, Federal clients with effective, outcome-based training."

LACRTC Board Chair, Chris Bouse, added, "We now have the opportunity to better focus on our federal clients, particularly in the UAS sector. Our curriculum design staff are among the most proven in the industry, so it is terrific to see these courses broadly shared to enhance our safety across the United States and beyond."

LACRTC flight training courses can be found on the Khepra GSA Contractor Catalog. For more information on LACRTC, please visit www.lacrtc.org/gsa.

About LACRTC

LACRTC (www.lacrtc.org) is an ideologically driven non-profit that was expressly created to enable public safety agencies to be the absolute best in the world at a cost true to taxpayers. We are mission-centered and apply intelligent innovation and flexibility to bring consultation and course presentation that is precisely focused with measurable outcomes. All our training is built upon our proprietary 85% Rule© of course design and classroom facilitation with material deeply embedded in students by using our RRAC Positive Coaching Model©. Each instructor is vetted and brings the experience of having been sought by public and private sector entities because of their training prowess.

About KHEPRA

Khepra® (www.khepra.com) provides end-to-end distribution solutions for emerging & highly innovative safety and anti-disaster technologies. Additionally, we provide specialized technology consultancy, project management, digital strategy design, and comprehensive solutions to facilitate and maintain the integration of this technology into your organization. Along with our partner community, we support clients worldwide. We help manufacturers to control their brand and expand their business across new partner channels and new markets.

Partnership goals are met through our deeply embedded network within federal, state, local government agencies, and private organizations across the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. Khepra can help import and export products to and from anywhere with expertise in assembly, warehousing, freight forwarding, and customs requirements and regulations. For more information, call 805.914.5800.

Media interested in photos, interviews or other information should contact Chris Bouse, Director of Operations, Los Angeles County Regional Training Center, at (760) 990-1433 or cbouse@lacrtc.org

Related Images











Image 1: LACRTC UAS Training





LACRTC Unmanned Aircraft Systems Training Now Available on GSA Through Khepra Inc.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment