Rythmia Points to Society's Need for Plant Medicine During the 'Great Resignation'

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 4 million Americans are quitting their jobs every month, a trend of people prioritizing physical and emotional health now known as the Great Resignation. Plant medicine experiences available at retreats like Rythmia Life Advancement Center can help both workers and employers find that better work-life balance.

Dr. Jeff McNairy, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Rythmia, acknowledges that the Great Resignation largely is about employees' widespread frustration with the workplace, which makes this the time for employers to reassess their practices.

"With the Great Resignation, now is the time to reassess ways to keep employees happy, connected, and ultimately more productive and successful as individuals, which will lead to companies also being more successful," McNairy said.

"Looking at the whole person is essential in finding success long-term with employees. Treating employees as disposable or overworking them to the point of exhaustion and mental fatigue is not the answer."

Employers can address that with traditional options like flexible work hours, allowing work from home, limiting work hours and mandating time off, but there also are more proactive measures.

"A way to enhance the employee experience is to include health plans that allow for holistic practices and remedies," McNairy said. "Incorporating meditation, yoga, and exercise into corporate structures is helpful, and some tech-based companies have been doing this for several years. Looking for ways to improve the staff's mental health is vital to enabling long-term production and value."

That's where retreats like Rythmia come in.

"Taking time for yourself, healing, and centering yourself is absolutely essential to do on a regular basis," McNairy said. "People can come to Rythmia once a year for a personal re-set. The amount of self-awareness, clarity, releasing of tension, and self-realization that occurs in just one week's time at Rythmia is incredible. As the chief medical officer, I oversee all the staff and guests, and I have witnessed this "re-set" thousands of times."

One aspect of the Rythmia re-set is its plant medicine experience, where guests participate in ayahuasca ceremonies that open doors for self-reflection, understanding and personal transformation. Plant medicines have become more accepted and more widely used in the wake of clinical studies that show ayahuasca, psilocybin, cannabis, and iboga have huge promise in treating conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), opiate addiction, nicotine addiction, alcoholism, anxiety, and depression.

Rythmia combines plant medicine with many other elements, including yoga, healing massage, dance, organic dining and courses in personal spiritual development, as part of its healing experience.

Putting inner health at the forefront of life enables people to create new habits, lifestyles, priorities, and realities. Through authentic connection with the mind and body, stronger self-awareness is established, breaking down the raw aspects of life that people want to change. Rythmia can help build the consciousness needed to form thoughtful intentions and healthy decisions.

"The priority of our health at all angles is becoming a significant practice for the betterment of ourselves," McNairy said. "This leads to the betterment of our economies, societies, and cultures. The pandemic has forced pivots on our personal and business lives, accelerating the discovery and appreciation for our health and connection to our soul."

The Great Resignation has proven to be an empowering movement, causing people to leave their stable corporate careers to pursue mental, physical, and spiritual alignment. This has created the opportunity to prioritize what people care about most. With more workers leaving their jobs to find connections with themselves and those around them, there is a need for mental health retreats, like-minded communities, and personal advancement centers. Rythmia Life Advancement Center helps individuals grow on a personal level.

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is focused on incorporating plant medicine into metaphysical teachings. The results of its program are spectacular with over 95% of its 10,000 clients reporting a life-changing miracle during their stay. Furthermore, the company is a model of diversity. 82% of Rythmia's staff are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. And the company prides itself on its management team, 70% of whom are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit https://rythmia.link/press

