Hanzo Partners With Nightfall, Bringing Data Loss Prevention and Data Classification To Enterprise Ediscovery & Investigations

New York, NY, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a technology pioneer in preserving, collecting, reviewing, and exporting dynamic, complex collaboration and web-based data, announces a partnership with Nightfall AI, the first cloud-native extensible data loss prevention (DLP) platform. This partnership provides two significant product offerings. First, for clients requiring a DLP solution, Hanzo pairs with Nightfall to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data within cloud applications such as Slack, Google Drive, and others. Second, for non-DLP clients, Hanzo leverages Nightfall’s ML-powered detection engine in order to provide message and file intelligence for content collected for internal investigations or ediscovery matters. Combined with Hanzo’s own Vision ML behavior analysis, Hanzo now offers over 150 types of PII/PHI/PCI, credentials and secrets detected. Hanzo illuminates sensitive data and allows customers to search and discover specific classifications at any point along the ediscovery journey including data exports.

“This partnership strengthens our offerings for our customers. By leveraging Nightfall's detection engine, we're providing greater data intelligence and making it affordable to proactively identify potential risks," said David Ruel, senior product manager, Hanzo. "Sensitive data detection and content analysis on Slack messages and attachments is a game-changer for customers. Now enterprises will have a solution that helps their legal, forensic, HR, and IT teams better understand their many data sources, gain insights into the information within these systems, and address the issues before they lead to litigation.”

This partnership advances Hanzo's commitment of providing enterprises with the best-in-class solutions for bringing awareness and understanding of the information in Slack, Google and other collaboration platforms. Organizations can limit risk by proactively identifying information that counters their corporate governance, privacy, and data security policies.

“Powering sensitive data classification and protection in every app or service is why we launched the Nightfall Developer Platform,” said Rohan Sathe, co-founder, and chief technology officer at Nightfall. “We’re excited to partner with innovative companies like Hanzo who seamlessly incorporate our AI-powered data classification engine within their system to provide enterprises superior capabilities for analyzing their Slack ediscovery data.”

As remote work becomes the new normal, regulatory and privacy concerns increase, and data security continues to be a top priority. Protecting sensitive data and understanding the nature of message and file content is more important than ever. The combination of Hanzo and Nightfall helps enterprise legal and HR teams manage and mitigate risk, including:

Real-time monitoring of sensitive content such as PII, PCI, PHI, credentials, and secrets to detect and take action.

Ability to collect and classify historical data collected by Hanzo using consistent Nightfall DLP detection rules.

Automating workflows to more efficiently manage critical investigations and discovery tasks.

Provide greater intelligence into Slack communications.

About Nightfall AI

Nightfall's mission is to bring efficiency and efficacy to data protection. Organizations depend on Nightfall to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across cloud services via machine learning & natural language processing (NLP). As the industry's first cloud-native data loss prevention & data classification platform, Nightfall has scaled rapidly to a broad set of customers across the globe, ranging from hyper-growth tech startups to Fortune 100 enterprises. Nightfall's SOC 2 Type 2 compliant platform has been deployed across consumer-facing & highly regulated industries like healthcare, insurance, and education to address data leakage and compliance risks around HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and more. Nightfall is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Venrock, Webb Investment Network, and a cadre of high-profile operators, including CEO/executives at Okta, Splunk, FireEye and Salesforce. For more information on Nightfall and Cloud Native DLP, please visit nightfall.ai or contact us at hello@nightfall.ai.

About Hanzo

Hanzo helps global enterprises manage and reduce legal risk wherever work gets done. Capture data for investigations, litigation, and compliance wherever employees collaborate — including hard-to-capture sources like Slack, Jira, project management, collaboration platforms, and internal SaaS systems. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serving large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

