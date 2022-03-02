AQuity Accelerates Growth and Scale With the Acquisition of Acusis

CARY, N.C., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AQuity Solutions, a leading provider of virtual solutions for real-time clinical documentation, medical coding, and mid-revenue cycle offerings, today announced the acquisition of Pittsburgh, PA-based Acusis. The purchase expands AQuity's scope of solutions to now include Practice Management, Tumor Registry, Medical Billing, and Collection services.

"The Acusis purchase complements our existing technology-enabled offerings and is a natural extension to our virtual solutions for real-time clinical documentation and revenue cycle management," noted Jason Kolinoski, COO for AQuity. "We look forward to enhancing the experience for customers from both sides of this transaction by integrating our strengths and leveraging AQuity's operational scale and expertise."

"We are pleased to complete this transaction as we launch our investment strategy to accelerate our growth and build greater value for our customers and investors," added Kashyap Joshi, AQuity's CEO. "The Acusis deal expands our business with new solutions and an impressive roster of additional clients. We are especially delighted to welcome the global Acusis team members from India, the Philippines, and the U.S. into the AQuity family."

About AQuity

AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, interim management, and medico-legal document preparation services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. AQuity is privately held. https://aquitysolutions.com/

PRESS CONTACT

Dale Kivi

Senior Director of Communications

dale.kivi@aquitysolutions.com

804.339.9017

