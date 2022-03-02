Company Announcement
2 March 2022
Announcement No. 5
NKT A/S concludes share buyback programme
On 23 February 2022, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees, as informed in Company Announcement no. 3 of 23 February 2022.
This share buyback programme has now been concluded.
The share buyback programme was done in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
In the period from 23 February 2022 to 28 February 2022, NKT A/S has bought back 75,000 shares for a total amount of DKK 18.9m (EUR 2.5m).
|Trading day
|Number of shares bought back
|Average transaction price
|Amount in DKK
|23 February 2022
|21,000
|253.94
|5,332,795
|24 February 2022
|28,000
|237.27
|6,643,482
|25 February 2022
|17,528
|262.57
|4,602,246
|28 February 2022
|8,472
|271.20
|2,297,637
|Total
|75,000
|251.68
|18,876,159
