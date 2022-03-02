NKT A/S concludes share buyback programme

Broendby, DENMARK

Company Announcement

2 March 2022
Announcement No. 5

NKT A/S concludes share buyback programme

On 23 February 2022, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees, as informed in Company Announcement no. 3 of 23 February 2022.

This share buyback programme has now been concluded.

The share buyback programme was done in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

In the period from 23 February 2022 to 28 February 2022, NKT A/S has bought back 75,000 shares for a total amount of DKK 18.9m (EUR 2.5m).

Trading dayNumber of shares bought backAverage transaction priceAmount in DKK
23 February 202221,000253.945,332,795
24 February 202228,000237.276,643,482
25 February 202217,528262.574,602,246
28 February 20228,472271.202,297,637
Total 75,000251.6818,876,159

