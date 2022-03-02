English Danish

Company Announcement

2 March 2022

Announcement No. 5

NKT A/S concludes share buyback programme

On 23 February 2022, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees, as informed in Company Announcement no. 3 of 23 February 2022.

This share buyback programme has now been concluded.

The share buyback programme was done in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

In the period from 23 February 2022 to 28 February 2022, NKT A/S has bought back 75,000 shares for a total amount of DKK 18.9m (EUR 2.5m).

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount in DKK 23 February 2022 21,000 253.94 5,332,795 24 February 2022 28,000 237.27 6,643,482 25 February 2022 17,528 262.57 4,602,246 28 February 2022 8,472 271.20 2,297,637 Total 75,000 251.68 18,876,159

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

