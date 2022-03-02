Netcompany - Decisions of Annual General Meeting

Company announcement

No. 13/2022

2 March 2022

Decisions of Annual General Meeting

Today, at 15:00 CET, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) held its Annual General Meeting completely electronically.

At the Annual General Meeting, the following was approved:

The Annual Report for 2021

Proposal for distribution of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report including that net profit be allocated to retained earnings and that no dividend payment for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 be distributed

Remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2022

Re-election of Bo Rygaard, Juha Christensen, Scanes Bentley, Hege Skryseth, and Åsa Riisberg and election of Susan Cooklin as members of the Board of Directors

Re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor

The amended Remuneration Policy

In addition, the Remuneration Report 2021 was approved in the advisory vote.

After the Annual General Meeting, a board meeting was held to appoint the Chairman, Vice Chairman, and members of the committees of the Board of Directors. Following the meeting, the Board of Directors is composed as follows:

Bo Rygaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee

Juha Christensen, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee

Scanes Bentley, member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee

Hege Skryseth, member of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee

Åsa Riisberg, member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee

Susan Cooklin, member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee

