Netcompany - Decisions of Annual General Meeting

No. 13/2022
2 March 2022
Decisions of Annual General Meeting
Today, at 15:00 CET, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) held its Annual General Meeting completely electronically.
At the Annual General Meeting, the following was approved:
- The Annual Report for 2021
- Proposal for distribution of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report including that net profit be allocated to retained earnings and that no dividend payment for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 be distributed
- Remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2022
- Re-election of Bo Rygaard, Juha Christensen, Scanes Bentley, Hege Skryseth, and Åsa Riisberg and election of Susan Cooklin as members of the Board of Directors
- Re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor
- The amended Remuneration Policy
In addition, the Remuneration Report 2021 was approved in the advisory vote.
After the Annual General Meeting, a board meeting was held to appoint the Chairman, Vice Chairman, and members of the committees of the Board of Directors. Following the meeting, the Board of Directors is composed as follows:
- Bo Rygaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee
- Juha Christensen, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee
- Scanes Bentley, member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee
- Hege Skryseth, member of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee
- Åsa Riisberg, member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee
- Susan Cooklin, member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee
