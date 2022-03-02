Marel: Director candidates, final agenda and proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2022

English Icelandic

The deadline for declaring candidature for the Marel hf. Board of Directors passed on 2 March at 4pm GMT. The Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 will be held at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 16 March 2022.



The seven candidates for the Board of Directors are the following:

Ann Elizabeth Savage, Spalding, UK

Arnar Thor Masson, Reykjavík, Iceland

Astvaldur Johannsson, Seltjarnarnes, Iceland

Lillie Li Valeur, Vejle, Denmark

Olafur Gudmundsson, Princeton, New Jersey, US

Svafa Grönfeldt, Boston, US

Ton van der Laan, Berlicum, Netherlands

Further information on each candidate is available in the Nomination Committee‘s report on the Company´s AGM website: marel.com/agm

According to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Board of Directors shall be comprised of 5 to 7 members. The Board of Directors proposes that the Company’s shareholders elect seven directors to serve on the Board of Directors.

Final agenda and proposals to the meeting are hereby attached.

Attachment