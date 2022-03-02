Marel: Director candidates, final agenda and proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2022

The deadline for declaring candidature for the Marel hf. Board of Directors passed on 2 March at 4pm GMT. The Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 will be held at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 16 March 2022.
The seven candidates for the Board of Directors are the following:
Ann Elizabeth Savage, Spalding, UK
Arnar Thor Masson, Reykjavík, Iceland
Astvaldur Johannsson, Seltjarnarnes, Iceland
Lillie Li Valeur, Vejle, Denmark
Olafur Gudmundsson, Princeton, New Jersey, US
Svafa Grönfeldt, Boston, US
Ton van der Laan, Berlicum, Netherlands
Further information on each candidate is available in the Nomination Committee‘s report on the Company´s AGM website: marel.com/agm
According to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Board of Directors shall be comprised of 5 to 7 members. The Board of Directors proposes that the Company’s shareholders elect seven directors to serve on the Board of Directors.
Final agenda and proposals to the meeting are hereby attached.
Attachment