Ålandsbanken Abp

Changes in company’s own shares

02.03.2022 at 18:30 EET



Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 02.03.2022

Date 02.03.2022 Exchange

Bourse trade Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)

Buy Share class ALBBV Amount 1,650 Average price/share 31.8165 EUR Highest price/share 32.3000 EUR Lowest price/share 31.2000 EUR Total price 52,497.23 EUR

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 02.03.2022:





ALBBV 23,453

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp





Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:





Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

