Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 02.03.2022

Mariehamn, FINLAND

Ålandsbanken Abp 

Changes in company’s own shares
02.03.2022 at 18:30 EET

 


Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 02.03.2022

Date02.03.2022 
Exchange
Bourse trade  		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy		 
Share classALBBV 
Amount             1,650 
Average price/share31.8165EUR
Highest price/share32.3000EUR
Lowest price/share31.2000EUR
Total price52,497.23EUR
   

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 02.03.2022:

  

ALBBV  23,453		 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka                      Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:


Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment


