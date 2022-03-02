CareSource Commits $3M to Youth Empowered Prevention Programs for Behavioral Health

DAYTON, Ohio, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced a series of commitments totaling $3 million to increase the resiliency of the more than 30,000 Ohio children and decrease adverse childhood experiences.

“Ohio’s youth have experienced so much adversity and loss from the opiate and suicide crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Erhardt Preitauer, President & CEO, CareSource. “CareSource is investing and empowering Ohio’s youth in an effort to increase resiliency and protective factors so they are afforded every opportunity to overcome and thrive as successful members of society.”

Traditionally Medicaid plans have focused on treatment of behavioral health issues. CareSource goes beyond that to focus on prevention by targeting at-risk members prior to diagnosis. For years, CareSource’s mitigation strategies have improved health outcomes for members and decreased maladaptive health behaviors that stop people from adapting to new or difficult circumstances. Youth-based prevention programs save $18 for every $1 spent on treatment according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Center for Substance Abuse Prevention.

“Evidence-based prevention programs, especially those that are youth-led and adult guided continue to result in youth and young adults who are empowered and have the tools they need to be able to demonstrate the healthy decision making necessary to ensure they have long and healthy lives,” said Tia Marcel Moretti, AVP Behavioral Health Integration at CareSource.

