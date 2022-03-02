Phemex Student Foundation: A New Initiative To Support Student Crypto Education

Singapore, Singapore , March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrencies are one of the fastest-growing macro assets and out-rank many of the world’s most profitable companies in yearly returns. At one point in late 2021, the total crypto market even surpassed that of Apple, which stood at $2.5 trillion. Given these facts, it’s no longer possible and reasonable to continue ignoring cryptos. Also, truthfully speaking, the currency and payment spaces desperately need innovation.

So to help shed light on cryptocurrencies, Web3, and DeFi, and to bring greater education and awareness to the public, Phemex is launching a student-centered research initiative called the Phemex Student Foundation. In short, it’s a fellowship foundation for world-class students to conduct research on these emerging industries.

Motivation & Background For Launching The Phemex Student Foundation

Cryptocurrencies have received lots of attention (and scrutiny) over the past few years. In fact, many universities worldwide have already launched their own majors and curriculums to study the topic, but generally speaking, there’s less of a push from higher education to advance the field. There’s also a hesitation to introduce solutions like fintech payment rails and Web3 digital assets that may threaten hard currencies and financial stability.

However, this thinking model isn’t sustainable long-term. Innovators and young entrepreneurs have already begun developing new ways of doing things, and as a result, have created a $2 trillion industry in under 10 years.

This is why Phemex wants to support student researchers. Current students from the 2000s generation are tech-savvy, quick learners, and motivated to explore ways to make a difference. Through this fellowship initiative, they’ll have the opportunity and spotlight to do that.

So by giving students the opportunity to break into the field and conduct their own research, the company is creating a positive feedback loop that includes: educating the public, giving back to the community (aka the students), and creating research that can benefit the crypto investing world.

Details About The Program

Starting on March 1st, Phemex will introduce its first cohort of student researchers. These students were selected from some of the best universities in the United States, such as Northeastern University, the University of Michigan, Vanderbilt University, and the University of Denver. The students also have diverse backgrounds and expertise, with majors in data science, business, computer science, international studies, finance, math, and economics. So it’s an understatement to say these students are talented.

In an 8-12 week time span, the student fellows will partake in Phemex-guided research modules. The objective here is to produce a thesis-like final paper that will be featured on the company’s website. Two other features of the program include a career path panel, featuring Phemex CEO, Jack Tao, and a series of webinars that will feature outside experts to talk about the industry.

Final Goals

In the end, the students who participate in the program will gain a step forward in the industry and will have a solid foundation to advance their future studies and careers in crypto. True scholarship is not achieved in weeks or days, so it’s the hope of Phemex that these students will inspire others to break into the industry and learn about crypto.

