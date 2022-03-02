“March Madness”: UNCF Galas Across the Country

Washington, D.C., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, UNCF presents its own version of “March Madness,” as local communities cities conduct glamorous masked balls and galas to help students realize their dreams of a college education via HBCUs and many other colleges and universities across the United States.

For 2022, the game is a little different.

This year, you have a choice of how and where you attend an event! 2022's UNCF galas and balls are a mix of virtual, live, or hybrid events. A few events will be held online, which means you can attend the event–or events–of your choice from the comfort and safety of your home. Get dressed up and head over to a live event, or have a special night at home, where you "travel" across the country, virtually attending balls in your favorite cities.

The UNCF Masked Balls are premier fundraising and social events, focusing on raising public awareness of the importance of supporting deserving students, and generating large corporate and individual donations to help these students meet the expenses of a higher education. Hosted by a diverse group of corporate sponsors and local businesses, the events involve celebrities, dignitaries, civic leaders, volunteers, public officials, alumni and others who support UNCF’s mission of investing in better futures for us all by empowering students to get to and through college.

Galas and Balls, but that's not all!

UNCF regional offices also offer daytime events. This season, you can attend live or virtual breakfasts, teas, luncheons, or Black history celebrations in Detroit, Tampa or Orlando. See the events listed below!

Find your city or region and help UNCF help students!

Note: Live events may require that attendees are fully masked and vaccinated, with a negative test result. Attendees may be asked to provide verification of vaccination or test status at registration. Check with presenting offices for requirements.

March Events

March 3

Washington, DC

Live: UNCF National “A Mind is…”® Gala

Honoring Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc.; Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, past president of UNCF-member Talladega College, and Dr. Frederick Humphries, former president of Florida A&M and Tennessee State universities (posthumous recognition).

UNCF.org/NationalGala

California

Virtual: “A Mind is…”® Gala

Performances by Andra Day, Jeffrey Osborne, and Musiq Soulchild.

UNCF.org/CaliforniaGala

March 5

Florence/Pee Dee Area, SC

Live: UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

Honoring Florence School District 1, Douglas Hawkins, and Rev. Dr. Calvin E. Hawkins, Jr.

UNCF.org/FlorenceMMB

March 11

Upstate South Carolina (live): UNCF Mayors’ Masked Ball

Hosted by the mayors of Greenville, Gray Court, Anderson, Greer and Spartanburg.

UNCF.org/UpstateMMB

March 12

Birmingham (live): UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

Hosted by the mayor; honoring Judge John H. England, Jr. (ret).

UNCF.org/BirminghamMMB

Hampton Roads, VA (live): UNCF Mayors’ Masked Ball

Mayors of Hampton, Norfolk, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Newport News, and Chesapeake; and honoring Mark Crump, Dr. William H. Harvey, Mark Johnson, and Toiya Sosa.

UNCF.org/HamptonRoadsMMB

March 18

Jacksonville (live): UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

Our first ball! Co-hosted by Mayor Lenny Curry and Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., president of Edward Waters Univ.

UNCF.org/JacksonvilleMMB

March 19

Charlotte (live): UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

Co-hosted by Mayor Lyles and Chairman of UNCF Board Milton Jones, Jr.; honoring Charlotte legends Harvey and Lucinda Gantt, and Hugh and Jane Spratt McColl.

UNCF.org/CharlotteMMB

Dallas (live): UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

Hosted by Mayor Eric Johnson and honoring Cynthia "Cynt" Marshall CEO, Dallas Mavericks; and Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman, Tenet Healthcare.

UNCF.org/DallasMMB

Milwaukee (hybrid: live and online): UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

Hosted by Mayor Cavalier Johnson; honoring corporate supporter Rockwell Automation.

UNCF.org/MilwaukeeMMB

Philadelphia (hybrid: live and online): UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

Hosted by Mayor James F. Kenney and a prominent Philadelphians; honoring Romona Riscoe Benson of Pepco, Harold T. Epps of Bellevue Strategies, and corporate champions Philadelphia 76ers!

UNCF.org/PhiladelphiaMMB

March 22

Orlando (live): UNCF Black History Month Celebration

Honoring local education champions Alvin Cowans, President/CEO, McCoy Federal Credit Union; and Vernise Atkins Bradley, President/CEO, Votum Construction, LLC.

UNCF.org/OrlandoCelebration

March 24

New York (live): UNCF “A Mind is…”® Gala

Offering the talented cast members who starred for the Tony Award-winning “Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of the Temptations” on Broadway as our entertainment.

UNCF.org/NewYorkGala

Seminole County, FL (live): UNCF Breakfast

Honoring Dr. Connie Woods Collins, dedicated educator.

UNCF.org/SeminoleBreakfast

March 26

Seattle (hybrid: live and online): UNCF “A Mind is…”® Gala

Honoring education champions Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Mayor Bruce Harrell, and corporate champion Microsoft, represented by Fred Humphries.

UNCF.org/SeattleGala

New Orleans (live): UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

A NOLA tradition! Hosted by Mayor Cantrell; honoring Dillard University's president Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough and Joel Vilmenay, President and General Manager; CBS News and Stations’ local businesses, Los Angeles.

UNCF.org/NOLAMaskedBall

March 31

Boston (live): UNCF New England “A Mind is…” Gala

UNCF.org/NewEnglandGala

About UNCF



