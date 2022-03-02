Make Healthier Homemade Ice Cream in Minutes With the New Tern Craft Ice Cream Maker

LANCASTER, Pa., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tern Ice Cream Company launches their first product, the Tern craft ice cream maker, with the goal of allowing people to make the best ice cream they have ever tasted. Tern combines the artisan's desires for quality finished ice cream with a fast, interactive experience for family and friends. Users can also use healthier ingredients to craft recipes using non-dairy milks, pureed fruit, avocado or nut butters, depending on diet or preference.

Their patented design freezes one pint of ice cream at a time at the speed of an artisan machine used in ice cream or gelato shops: about five minutes. This gives the finished ice cream a smooth, dense texture while being able to use healthier ingredients. That is because the faster a batch of ice cream is frozen, the smaller the ice crystals and the smoother the finished texture will be.

After being disappointed that no other homemade ice cream maker could make the premium ice cream that he was used to eating at the local ice cream or gelato shop, Josh Stuckey, designer of the Tern craft ice cream maker, took matters into his own hands. He spent years designing and testing until he found what he considers is the ultimate ice cream maker design.

"I began reading ice cream books, including the ones written for the ice cream industry, so I was confused why home ice cream recipes use so much fat and sugar, far more than what is found in any premium ice cream at the store." What he learned is that no home ice cream maker can churn a batch quickly, which is what was needed for premium ice cream.

Stuckey studied engineering at Penn State University and spent years designing and launching products for other companies. Now he and his partners are hopeful that others are as passionate about ice cream as they are. Tern is setting up manufacturing in Egypt, where they hope the joy of ice cream for some will become the joy of meaningful work for their employees there. As a core of their business, they have a passion for helping those who are in need. March 8 through April 7, interested backers in the U.S. can preorder the Tern craft ice cream maker on Indiegogo: Tern ice cream maker

